G Adventures Leads 100th Trip Since September Restart
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers April 07, 2021
This week, G Adventures marks the milestone of safely leading 100 trips - for travellers able to travel - since operations restarted in September between countries where travel is possible. By extension, the adventure operator is celebrating being able to continue its mission of changing lives through travel by supporting the local communities that rely on tourism.
The 100th trip departed on April 02, 2021 in Costa Rica, one of eleven countries the small-group adventure operator has been able to pivot to run tours in since the global pandemic hit and destinations around the world began implementing changing entry requirements.
For travellers currently unable to travel due to government regulations such as hotel quarantines, as is the case with Canada, G Adventures is offering an incentive to ‘book now for travel later’ with 15% off select Classic trips and 15% off the ‘My Own Room’ option for travellers looking for more personal space, for bookings made during the month April, 2021 and departing up until June 30, 2022.
All 100 trips run since September have operated with G Adventures’ ‘Travel with Confidence’ policy, which is in place indefinitely and ensures the most up-to-date health and safety measures are implemented on every tour to protect travellers, staff and people in local communities. The trips also meet ATTA’s Covid-19 Health and Safety guidelines, which were supported by G Adventures and developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic.
Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures, thanked his team for their commitment to ensuring the safety of travellers, staff and local communities, and expressed gratitude to travellers for trusting G Adventures to continue showing them the world in a responsible way.
“Travelling during the pandemic is a personal choice and we have gone to great lengths to ensure that travellers who have the desire and ability to explore can do so safely and responsibly. To also make sure that local communities are protected we’ve had ongoing dialogue with our partners and projects on the ground to gauge their willingness and readiness to welcome travellers, so all parties can enjoy meaningful and safe connections and experiences.
“We’re delighted to have been able to deliver life-changing experiences for both travellers and locals during this challenging time, and are confident we will continue to lead the way as the world opens up again. At G Adventures we’ve always maintained that travel done right could be the world’s biggest form of wealth distribution and the fact community tourism is leading the way out of this pandemic reinforces this belief,” says Poon Tip.
Feedback from travellers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many noting how safe they felt on tour, and how grateful they have been to be able to see the world at this time:
“My first trip with G Adventures, during the pandemic, completely blew me out of the water. I was so impressed with our CEO (chief experience officer) and her knowledge, recommendations, and spirit on the trip. I truly feel that everyone needs to travel with G Adventures to really get the local experience.” - Victoria from New Jersey, travelled to Costa Rica.
“Wonderful experience; once-in-a-lifetime trip. I felt super safe and I am glad I booked G Adventures - it was my first time with G Adventures and first time going on a trip with a group and I highly recommend it. My CEO was amazing, knowledgeable and very organized.” - Thuong from New York, travelled to Egypt.
Example itineraries with 15% off that feature in the April Classic sale, that G Adventures has been able to run or will be running in coming months include:
Costa Rica Quest - Plus - This action-packed tour of Costa Rica’s highlights is perfect for the adventurer with limited time who wants to explore the region’s diversity. Get adrenaline pumping, follow a trail to the base of a waterfall, melt away in thermal springs, or relax on a beach in the secluded spots only the locals know. A nine-day trip was priced from $1,299pp, now priced from $1,104pp.
Best of Egypt - This journey through Egypt packs in awe-inspiring culture and adventure in eight energetic days. Explore the ancient sites along the Nile and discover the most famous of them all, the Great Pyramid of Giza. Embrace the culture and meet remarkable people as you sample some traditional fare with a Nubian family in a local village. An eight-day trip was priced from $1,349pp* now priced from $1,147pp.
Best of Iceland Plus - For a fast but full visit around Iceland, this seven-day trip fits the bill perfectly. It has tons of hidden gems that you won’t find anywhere else in the world, combined with free time to experience plenty of the highlights, like erupting geysers, visiting glacier lagoons, and exploring breathtaking waterfalls and black-sand beaches. Was priced from $2,729pp now priced from $2,320pp for a seven-day trip.
