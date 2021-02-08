G Adventures Launching New, Immersive "Mini-Adventures"
Jim Byers February 08, 2021
Travel may be on hold for the immediate future, but that is not stopping travellers from planning what their future holidays look like. New survey results indicate almost half of travellers will book longer trips, with a significant number hoping to capitalize on remote work arrangements by taking a ‘workcation’ and combining their travel with work to extend their time away.
It’s these emerging trends that have led community tourism pioneer, G Adventures, to launch a new program of 36 culturally immersive ‘Mini Adventures’ - two- to six-day short breaks with experiences across 28 cities in 19 countries globally. These trips, which are priced from $169pp*, can be booked as extensions to an existing G Adventures tour, and also standalone for those wanting to make the most of an extended stay in a city they are visiting for leisure or work purposes.
Supporting the announcement of the new Mini Adventures is a recent survey of more than 1,000 Canadians, conducted by G Adventures, which revealed nearly half of respondents (46%) will take longer trips when they ‘retravel’ internationally, with 47% of those doing so saying they will travel for four weeks or longer.
Additionally, 47% of Canadians said they can now “work from anywhere” and almost half of those who can (45%) said they plan to combine their work and travel plans in the future.
Sean Russo, national sales manager, G Adventures, says the new Mini Adventures give agents the ability to tap into the trend for longer travel by upselling both existing and new customers, and also provide the opportunity of a ‘taster’ tour for clients looking to dip their toe in and try adventure travel for the first time.
“With more than 30 years of experience running trips, our team and CEOs on the ground know all the must-see sights and lesser-known local gems in the world’s most interesting cities. This new range of Mini Adventures takes the hassle out of planning a short break and means travellers can have a truly local experience and ensure their money stays in the destination they are visiting at the same time,” says Russo.
The new Mini Adventures are available across three of G Adventures’ well-known travel styles; 18-to-Thirtysomethings, Active and Classic, and are all led by a G Adventures CEO (chief experience officer) who knows the local area inside out. The Mini Adventures each embrace G Adventures’ style of community tourism that supports local people and businesses, and all Mini Adventures provide experiences that are unique to existing G Adventures itineraries.
Additionally, all Mini Adventures feature the heightened health and safety measures that have been implemented across all tours as part of G Adventures’ new ‘Travel with Confidence’ policy.
The 36 Mini Adventures are all available to book now, with trips including the following:
A three-day Classic Marrakech Mini Adventure is priced from $499 per person and includes two nights in a riad, a Tanjia cooking experience, and a hands-on experience with artisans who have mastered the crafts of wood turning and painting, and leather and brassware production.
A three-day 18-to-Thirtysomethings Havana Mini Adventure is priced from $269pp and includes an alternative walking tour of Havana’s less visited barrios, a visit to a ‘bodega’ ration store, and an unforgettable taxi ride in an iconic classic car.
A four-day Classic Istanbul Mini Adventure is priced from $459pp during which travellers will visit little-known subterranean ruins, enjoy a culinary walking tour in Istanbul’s trendiest districts and cruise the Bosphorus Strait.
A six-day 18-to-Thirtysomethings Laos Mini Adventure travelling from Luang Prabang to Vientiane is priced from $749pp and includes a street food crawl, a sunrise alms-giving ceremony in Luang Prabang and a guided hike overlooking the valleys of Vang Vieng.
For more information on G Adventures or to book, please call 1 888 800 4100 or visit www.gadventures.com.
- Prices do not include flights, for inclusions, please see links above.
- Survey results are based on 3,338 responses from G Adventures global consumer panel, of which two thirds are former travellers and 1,147 are from Canada. The survey was in-field from December 07 - 10, 2020.
