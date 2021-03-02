G Adventures Launches New Active Tours
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers March 02, 2021
G Adventures is challenging stereotypes around some of Europe’s most popular holiday spots with the launch of 15 new Active tours designed to support local communities through community tourism, and to show travellers an alternative side of typically ‘mass market’ vacation destinations, as and when it comes time for them to ‘retravel’.
To provide an added incentive to book now for travel later, during the month of March all trips in the adventure operator’s ‘Active’ travel style will have 15% off for trips departing up to June 30, 2022, including this new collection.
Based on three emerging post-pandemic travel trends, the new programme reflects travellers' desire to experience more active travel, to visit remote destinations, and to reconnect with nature. The trips offer a fresh perspective on each destination with travellers swapping nightclubs for coastal hikes in Ibiza, package beach holidays for remote villages in Crete, large resorts for cave hotels in southern Spain, and big-ship cruising for mountain camping in Greenland.
A recent survey of Canadian travellers backs up this trend, with 25% saying they intend to take an active holiday and 38% expressing an interest in getting out in nature on their next international trip.
Sean Russo, national sales manager, G Adventures, says that in line with these trends the new European collection is designed to cater to the changing tastes of travellers post-pandemic.
“This new programme of tours provides alternatives for people looking to get more from their travel experience in terms of local experiences, but also to give back with regards to their desire to ensure their dollars stay in the local community. We can’t wait to show travellers a new side to these old favourites, and to challenge what they thought they knew about these popular places.
“As well as having 15% off currently, all our Active tours make incredible private group travel experiences for people looking to get active with like-minded friends and family. We encourage our agency partners to explore these options with their customers, and to even consider the idea of hosting a life-changing trip themselves,” says Russo.
In line with all G Adventures’ tours, the new collection of Active adventures in Europe features the latest health and safety measures that are part of G Adventures’ new ‘Travel with Confidence’ policy, and ensure travellers, staff, and local communities are protected.
New trips itineraries feature in the Canary Islands, Ibiza and in Andalucia in Spain, on the islands of Crete and Corfu as well as on mainland Greece, in Sicily and Piedmont in Italy, on Portugal’s Azores and Madeira islands, as well as in Cyprus, Greenland, Iceland and Slovenia. Example itineraries follow:
Hiking Ibiza - This six-day hiking tour shows travellers the natural side of ‘the white isle’ while hiking the rugged coastline and forests of the island’s north and western regions. Ideal for those wanting to tap into the island’s quieter, more bohemian side, this trip is perfect on its own or added on after a few days enjoying the famous music scene. Was priced from $1,199pp** now $1,019pp for a six-day trip from Santa Eulària des Riu return.
Trekking Eastern Iceland - Explore the lesser-visited eastern side of Iceland on this six-day hiking adventure which offers active travellers a slice of local living while staying in a guesthouse in a small Icelandic fishing village, and enjoying farm to table meals and daily hikes. Was priced from $2,359pp, now $2,005pp for a six-day trip from Egilsstaðir return.
Walking Piedmont and the Barolo Wine Region - Home to some of Italy’s best wines, the Italian region of Piedmont also offers rolling hills, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and delicious cuisine. On this five-day culinary and active trip travellers will work up an appetite hiking through vineyards where they will refresh themselves with wine tastings in family-run cellars and even visit the home of Nutella and the white truffle. Was priced from $1,549pp, now $1,317pp for a five-day trip from Turin return.
Hiking East Greenland - Avoiding the western side of the island, which is popular with cruising, this active adventure takes travellers to the lesser-inhabited eastern region of Ammassalik, where travellers will journey by boat and foot to remote islands, past glaciers, through fjords and across mountains. Nights will be spent camping under the stars, while days will include challenging hikes and visits to small hunting villages. Was priced from $3,199pp, now $2,719pp for a five-day trip from Kulusuk return.
