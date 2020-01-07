G Adventures Kicks of 2020 With The Return of G-Normous Agent Incentives
G Adventures announced today that they will be bringing back G-Normous for the seventh consecutive year.
The G Adventures’ G-Normous Incentive Program offers travel agents who book G Adventures’ products a chance to win great prizes including over $100K in trips, cash, prizes and extra commission.
“G-Normous continues to grow and grow and has become a sort of post-holiday gift for our agent community and, in turn, their clients. With over 3,400 new agents joining G-Normous last year, we’re looking forward to sharing more love with our new and existing agents in the campaign’s seventh year. As peak season for adventure travel is in full swing, we’re excited to offer some great prizes, exciting free trips, and bonus commission to our agents,” says Aizaz Sheikh, Marketing Director at G Adventures.
Starting January 1 and continuing through until April 30, 2020, North American agents (excluding Quebec) will have a chance to receive extra commission and win weekly and monthly prizes including cash and free trips! Further, top-selling Canadian agent who participate in G Adventures’s G-Normous North American agent incentive program, will have a chance to receive the $5,000 G-Normous jackpot.
“As we celebrate our 30th birthday this year, we’re looking to kick things off with a bang and help travellers all over North America experience our big beautiful world, and help make our world a little bit better, one adventure at a time,” continued Sheikh.
In order to participate in G Adventures’ G-Normous North American agent incentive program, all agents must have a G Adventures Sherpa account. Those who already have an account are automatically registered and can start earning extra commissions (for the month of February, agents will receive an extra two per cent commission with the use of promo code “GNORMOUS” on their bookings), and can enter to win trips and prizes right away. Agents without a Sherpa account must register through their agency manager at www.gadventures.com/agents/register/.
Regardless of travel date, agents will receive a ballot for every client booked on a G Adventures tour and two ballots for every client booked on a National Geographic Journeys trip between January 1 to April 30, 2020. A ballot will be selected each week and the winners will be able to claim their prize from a wall of 25 prizes at https://www.gadventures.com/agents/g-normous/.
In addition to promotional materials and webinars, The G-Normous incentive program will be supported with consumer offers exclusive to travel agents who participant in the program.
Highlights of current and upcoming consumers offers include:
January - clients can save 15% off select Marine style adventures with promo code: G20EPP015MAR01.
March - clients save 15 %off select Active and Wellness style tours with promo code: G20EPP015ACT01.
April - clients save 10% off select Classic style tours with promo code: G20EPP010CLA03.
G Adventures’ award-winning trips support local communities, giving travellers meaningful experiences with people, cultures, landscapes and wildlife, while offering them the freedom and flexibility to explore on their own. G Adventures’ responsible approach to travel is demonstrated through its ‘G for Good’ social impact initiatives, which include travel guidelines for children, wildlife and Indigenous people, community-based social enterprise projects travellers can experience on a trip, and its industry-leading ‘Ripple Score’ assessment which measures how many traveller dollars stay in the local economy. G Adventures offers life-changing tours for individuals of all ages, interests and budgets. For more information on the G Adventures G-Normous Agent Incentive Program including complete terms and conditions, please visit https://www.gadventures.com/agents/g-normous/, http://gadvnt.rs/fbcanada, or contact a G Adventures Global Purpose Specialist. www.gadventures.com.
