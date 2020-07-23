G Adventures Further Suspends Tours to September Departures
Tour Operator G Adventures July 23, 2020
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, G Adventures has taken the unfortunate but necessary decision to further suspend tours departing up to and including September 30, 2020, as well as the October 21, 2020 departure of its G Expedition ship. This comes with the exception of 21 departures which are operating in Europe for travel that is possible between certain countries.
Travellers can rebook their tour for a future date or book a different tour instead. All travellers booked and fully paid on a tour departing up to September 30, 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension. Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.
G Adventures is not suspending tours beyond September 30 so as to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again. We do understand people may feel uncertain about travelling in the upcoming months, so we are offering travellers booked on tours departing up to December 31, 2020 the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour.
To help travellers feel confident to rebook using their travel credit, Lifetime Deposit or to make a new booking, G Adventures is offering a Book with Confidence* policy, which lets them cancel and rebook their tour closer to the time of departure, giving them flexibility and peace of mind.
The health and safety of our travellers and staff is our main priority and this is an essential measure to protect people at this time. We’re working closely with all of our partner suppliers including our hotel, ground transportation and meal providers, to prepare for our tour relaunch. This includes the increased health and safety measures we’ve put in place on all of our tours as part of our new Travel with Confidence policy which features enhanced health and safety procedures on all of our tours to provide travellers with more confidence. And for those travellers looking for even more reassurance, we've recently announced our Travel with Confidence Plus Collection of 37 small group tours which include all the benefits of our Travel with Confidence policy, plus additional physical distancing measures.
G Adventures is notifying all travellers regarding tour suspensions and advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance / air providers for details on compensation.
Travellers and agents with questions are asked to refer to the online FAQ page or to contact our sales team by telephone, toll-free in North America only on 1 877 277 9854 or by email at: experience@gadventures.com
