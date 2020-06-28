G Adventures Further Suspends Tours Due to Coronavirus
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers June 28, 2020
Due to the continuing global pandemic, G Adventures has taken the unfortunate but necessary decision to further suspend all tours departing up to and including August 31, 2020.
"The health and safety of our travellers and staff is our main priority and this is an essential measure to protect our travellers and our people at this time," company officials said. "All travellers booked and fully paid on a tour departing up to August 31, 2020 will receive a 110% travel credit on all booked tour services, including pre- and post-night accommodation and transfers, to be used on any tour departing up to two years from the end of the month of their tour’s suspension.
Middle Seats Back on Sale for Air Canada and WestJetAirlines & Airports
Europe Could Open to Canadians Soon. But Not AmericansDestination & Tourism
Transat Unveils Traveller Care Program For July 23 Re-startAirlines & Airports
"Travellers who haven’t yet made their final payment will have their Lifetime Deposit kept on file to put towards a future tour.
"We are not suspending tours beyond August 31 as we wish to keep the door open in the event the current situation evolves in a way that enables us to travel again. However, we do understand people may feel uncertain about travelling in the upcoming months, so we are offering travellers booked on tours departing up to December 31, 2020 the option to transfer their booking to a future departure date for the same price. Alternatively, they can pay in full and receive a 110% travel credit for a future tour.
"To help travellers feel confident to rebook using their travel credit, Lifetime Deposit or to make a new booking, G Adventures is offering a Book with Confidence* policy, which lets them cancel and rebook their tour closer to the time of departure, giving them flexibility and peace of mind.
"We are more committed than ever to making our travellers’ safety a priority. Our new Travel with Confidence policy features enhanced health and safety procedures on all of our tours from the moment travellers arrive to the moment they leave to provide them with even more confidence while travelling. And for those travellers looking for even more confidence, we've this week launched our Travel with Confidence Plus Collection of 37 small group tours which include all the benefits of our Travel with Confidence policy, plus additional physical distancing measures.
"G Adventures is notifying all travellers regarding tour suspensions and advising travellers with flight bookings to contact their insurance / air providers for details on compensation."
Travellers and agents with questions are asked to refer to the online FAQ page or to contact their sales team.
Toll-free, North America only: 1 877 277 9854
Email: experience@gadventures.com
For more information on G Adventures
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS