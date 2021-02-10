G Adventures Closes Growth Capital Investment With Certares
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers February 10, 2021
Small-group adventure tour operator, G Adventures, has closed a growth capital investment from Certares to position it for accelerated growth after the global pandemic.
G Adventures’ Founder, Bruce Poon Tip, who remains the controlling shareholder of the business, says the investment enables the company to accelerate its pursuit of merger and acquisition opportunities, investments in shared services platform upgrades, and to execute its mission of changing people’s lives through travel.
“Our mission at G Adventures has always been to use travel as a vehicle to change people’s lives. I’m extremely excited that our partners at Certares share our vision and believe in us to identify and realize incredible opportunities for our people, our business, and our industry - they truly understand our company and are experts in the travel space. I have always said tourism can be the biggest form of wealth distribution the world has ever seen, and this investment means we can do even more to build back travel the right way,” says Poon Tip.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with G Adventures and supporting its growth initiatives,” said Greg O’Hara, Founder and Senior Managing Director of Certares. “G Adventures’ commitment to providing travellers with authentic experiences, and to benefiting the local communities in the places they travel to, has resulted in exceptional customer satisfaction and market-leading growth.”
David Lande, Managing Director, Certares says, “G Adventures is a best-in-class company with an impressive management team that has demonstrated innovation in its operating model, and has built a company with an excellent brand. It has truly differentiated itself by simultaneously providing travellers with meaningful experiences, and through giving back to the destinations visited.”
Anup Mantena, also Managing Director at Certares, added, “G Adventures is a great fit for Certares. We are excited to leverage our extensive industry resources to help the company continue to grow.”
Baird acted as exclusive financial advisor to G Adventures in the transaction.
For more information on G Adventures please visit www.gadventures.com. For more information on Certares please visit www.certares.com.
For more information on G Adventures
For more Tour Operator News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS