G Adventures Arctic and Norway Program for 2022
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers July 13, 2020
Global adventure travel expert, G Adventures, has released its 2022 program of Arctic and Norway departures aboard its 134 passenger G Expedition ship to travellers and agents ahead of schedule.
The 12 new departures, which run from May to September 2022, give travellers the opportunity to explore the wonders of the Norwegian Fjords and the diverse wildlife of the Arctic peninsula, and are available to book now.
"The early release of our 2022 Arctic and Norway Expedition programme means giving our travellers more flexibility to plan ahead when booking this once-in-a-lifetime journey. With prices remaining fixed from our 2021 programme, the new trips offer those looking to rebook Expedition tours impacted by the pandemic, more choice in departure dates and cabin grades, while supporting the desire from travellers to be able to book new trips further in advance,” says Sean Russo, national sales manager, G Adventures.
"To give travellers the confidence to book, these Expedition departures are covered by our Book with Confidence policy, which gives people more flexibility when it comes to rebooking in the event they need to delay their trip.”
Having seen an increase in demand from travellers looking to book a combined Norwegian and Arctic Expedition trip, G Adventures has also introduced a new 22 day Norwegian Fjords and Realm of the Polar Bear tour, which departs from Edinburgh and takes in the Norwegian Fjords before journeying on to the Arctic regions of Svalbard, Spitsbergen and Longyearbyen.
2022 G Expedition departures include:
Cruise the Norwegian Fjords - 13 days, Tromso to Edinburgh - Journey down the magical Norwegian coastline to the Scottish Isles, visiting UNESCO World Heritage sites, quaint fishing villages and venturing into the breathtaking fjords. Active travellers can opt for mountain hikes in Geiranger fjord, offering spectacular views, while the culture lovers can opt to visit Folk museums and Nidaros Cathedral in Trondheim. Priced from $5,999** per person for departure on May 17, 2022.
Realm of the Polar Bear - 8 days, Longyearbyen to Longyearbyen - As part of the Jane Goodall Collection, this eight-day Arctic tour allows travellers to explore the land we only dare to visit a few months of the year. Expect close up encounters with icebergs, glaciers and some of the region’s most hard-to-spot wildlife, including possibly a polar bear. Prices from $5,099pp for departures on June 12, 2022
Arctic Highlights - 15 days, Longyearbyen to Reykjavik - From the awe-inspiring landscapes and compelling history of Northwest Spitsbergen National Park, to the majestic waters of the Greenland Sea - home to minke whales, orcas and humpbacks - this two week Expedition has it all. Exploring the vast fjord system in Northeast Greenland National Park, travellers will also visit the tiny settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit, where they will learn how this remote community lives. Prices from $9,199pp departing on Aug. 19, 2022.
For more details on tours aboard the G Expedition, please click here. For more information or to book, please visit www.gadventures.com or call 1 888 800 4100.
* Terms and conditions apply.
** Prices do not include international flights
.
For more information on G Adventures, Canada, Norway, Europe
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS