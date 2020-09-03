From Painting to Pierogies, New Virtual Experiences From Intrepid Travel
Tour Operator September 03, 2020
Intrepid Urban Adventures, the day tour arm of global tour operator Intrepid Travel, has launched online virtual experiences for travellers to bring a piece of the world into their home amid the global pandemic.
From hands-on cooking classes to traditional art instruction, yoga and more, each experience connects travellers with local guides around the globe for an interactive one- to two-hour session that brings the authenticity of each country to their doorstep.
Experiences are hosted over Zoom and can be booked as either join-in or private classes and are open to all levels.
Over the past few months, Intrepid has introduced several new offerings for its customers in response to border closures and safety regulations due to COVID-19. For example, the company recently introduced Intrepid Retreats, a new category of tours in which groups immerse themselves in one location, in handpicked accommodation ranging from small boutique properties to glamping, with nearby experiences. These retreats celebrate ‘slow travel’ and allow adventurers to engage with the surrounding communities away from the crowds and in a more controlled setting.
These new virtual experiences from Intrepid Urban Adventures are another iteration of the ongoing product innovation from the company to provide adventures for all comfort levels and regional capabilities. They also provide guides around the world with a type of product offering to help support their economic recovery.
The collection currently includes experiences from Poland, Russia, India and Mexico, with plans for expansion to other destinations in the future. Sample classes include:
Frida Kahlo Watercolour Painting Class
Learn about Mexican pop art and create a watercolour masterpiece inspired by the works of Frida Kahlo. With the guidance of a local artist in Mexico City, you’ll paint your own work of art by following simple steps and using materials that are easy to find online or in any art store. As you paint, you’ll learn about Frida's life as an artist and worldwide feminist icon.
Availability: Weekdays at 6:00pm EST
Yoga & Ayurveda Class
This online experience focuses not only on learning basic yoga moves, but on changing any myths you may have about yoga. Under the guidance of a professional yoga teacher in India, you’ll dive into the world of meditation as you learn about the history of yoga and Ayurveda and practice a few easy moves and breathing exercises.
Availability: Daily at 7:30am EST
Traditional Pierogi Cooking Class
Make authentic Polish pierogi from scratch with the guidance of a Krakow-based cook. You’ll learn everything you wanted to know about Polish culture, get to practice some Polish phrases, and uncover the secrets to making the perfect pierogi.
Availability: Daily at 12:00pm EST
Reasonably priced at CAD $40 and below per person, the new virtual experiences help support local guides who rely on foreign tourists to support themselves and their families, and who have been impacted by the worldwide cessation of travel due to COVID-19.
To learn more about Intrepid Urban Adventures at Home, or to book a class, visit: https://www.urbanadventures.com/online-experiences.
