Free CareFlex Travel Protection through Air Canada Vacations has been Extended!

April 02, 2020
Air Canada Vacations has announced they will be extending the FREE CareFlex travel protection for bookings made up to April 15, 2020.
Your customers can book with confidence knowing that our comprehensive travel protection plan allows travellers to change their booking, transfer their package, and cancel with an in-house travel credit and/or a partial refund up to 3 days before departure.
Free CareFlex travel protection is available for select destinations and resorts in Las Vegas, Mexico and the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Europe for bookings made between now and April 15, 2020 for travel until April 30, 2021. When making bookings online, travel agents will need to ‘select’ CareFlex at $0 during the booking flow.
