Last updated: 06:17 AM ET, Fri November 06 2020

FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm ET with Sunwing's Andrew Dawson

Tour Operator November 06, 2020

RCAs
Andrew Dawson

TravelPulse Canada will be speaking with Sunwing Travel Group President Andrew Dawson on FB LIVE today at 12:30pm ET.

Tune in to watch on our TravelPulse Canada Facebook Group as John Kirk talks with Andrew on the day of their first flight since the pandemic.

You May Also Like

CHIC by Royalton - Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Sunwing Celebrates First Flight Since March with... Vacation Packages

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic gallery icon Sunwing Service to the Sun Begins Friday, November 6 Vacation Packages

Sunwing and Aegis cleaning Sunwing Prepares to Fly November 6: Unveils New Cleaning... Airlines & Airports

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana 48 Hour Prime Time Sale with Sunwing: Up to 50% off at... Hotel & Resort

Sunwing Sunwing Survey: Canadians Are Ready to Travel Airlines & Airports

Sunwing resumes flights today, taking off from Toronto to Punta Cana.

For more Tour Operator News

Downhill Beach in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, which doubled as Dragonstone in the Game of Thrones series.

Tourism Ireland to Hold Virtual Expo November 18 and 19

G Adventures Offering New 2021 Trips for Young Travellers

Insight Vacations Launches new 2021-2022 Europe and Beyond Collection

Why Group Bookings Might Be First to Bounce Back

gallery icon Transat Holds Outdoor Brochure Parties

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS