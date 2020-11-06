FB Live TODAY at 12:30pm ET with Sunwing's Andrew Dawson
Tour Operator November 06, 2020
TravelPulse Canada will be speaking with Sunwing Travel Group President Andrew Dawson on FB LIVE today at 12:30pm ET.
Tune in to watch on our TravelPulse Canada Facebook Group as John Kirk talks with Andrew on the day of their first flight since the pandemic.
Sunwing resumes flights today, taking off from Toronto to Punta Cana.
