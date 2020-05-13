Direct/Vision Travel Thanks ACTA for Support During COVID-19
Tour Operator May 13, 2020
It is no secret that COVID19 has been devastating for the travel industry worldwide, but senior management at Direct Travel and Vision Travel are expressing their thanks to both the Association of Canadian Travel Agencies for its advocacy on behalf of retail travel companies across Canada and the federal government for its assistance programs.
“The travel industry has been hard hit and ACTA has been very active in lobbying for government assistance for small agency owners, employees of larger agencies and independent travel advisors,” said Brian Robertson, president of Direct Travel’s Canada West region, “And we certainly appreciate it.”
The government programs have allowed Direct Travel and Vision Travel to ensure they can maintain their high level of service for their clients on a 24/7 basis. “Direct Travel undertook the rigorous application process for the Canada Work-Sharing Program when it was launched in March and was among the first travel management companies to receive approval,” stated Joel Ostrov, president of the Canada East region of Direct Travel. “It’s part of our ‘Whatever It Takes’ mission at DT,” Ostrov continued. “It’s so important to do what we can to support our team during this difficult time” added Robertson.
“Our team is our success,” added Lynda Sinclair, senior vice-president, Vision Travel. “We never dreamed we’d be in a position to be grateful for government support to keep us at our desks, but this initiative has made all the difference in the world. We’ve also been keeping our team apprised of all the progress we’ve made with these programs through weekly Town Hall webinars. Communication is so important at times like these.”
