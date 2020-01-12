Come on a Safari With Collette
Tour Operator Collette Jim Byers January 12, 2020
Africa lovers have a great new way to enjoy the continent's wildlife.
Collette, guided tour operator, is thrilled to announce the launch of their African Safari: Kenya and Tanzania tour.
This 15-day adventure begins in Mt. Kilimanjaro. where guests will embark on lively safaris to seek out the elusive “Big Five.” Travellers also can connect with locals at a bead factory, get a glimpse into the traditions of native communities, enjoy a full day in Amboseli National Park, and much more.
“This picturesque journey is an incredible bucket list item for so many,” said Diana Ditto, Director of Product Design. “Each day brings a new experience and opportunity to seek out the amazing Big Five."
As the longest-running tour operator in North America, Collette has provided guided travel for more than 100 years. With trips to all seven continents, guests fulfill their deepest travel aspirations in a variety of ways.
Collette offer a wide array of travel styles, including small groups, single hotel stays, faith-based experiences, river cruises, and rail journeys.
