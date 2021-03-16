Choice Touring by Globus: A New Touring Style Unveiled
Tour Operator Globus family of brands March 16, 2021
Freedom, flexibility and choice those are the new pillars of Choice Touring by Globus, a new touring style unveiled by the company Tuesday.
“The new tour balances the ease of logistics from a trusted touring company and embeds a bounty of excursions to choose from. We are so excited to share Choice Touring by Globus,” said Stephanie Bishop, Managing Director, Globus Family of Brands Canada.
“These new tours will allow travellers to choose their days their way – it’s a new style with a touch of fun, whim and flexibility.”
Choice Touring by Globus offers multiple options of key and off the beaten path destinations that travellers can tailor to their own interests and passions. The tour names themselves are catchy with tours like “Oh my Goddess, Greece by Design."
In addition to providing guided sightseeing at the must-see sights, Choice Touring by Globus presents YourChoice Excursions: A selection of curated experiences in key and off the beaten path destinations included in the package price so travellers can tailor their tour to their own interests and passions.
“We understand that one size does not always fit all on vacation,” said Chris Jones, marketing director for the Globus family of brands. “With this new touring style, and YourChoice Excursions, travellers can now spend their days, their way in dozens of destinations across Europe and North America. The average Choice Touring itinerary features three YourChoice destinations with eight excursion options."
Globus is currently suspended until the end of May due to the pandemic, and the new Choice Touring program will start in September. Agents will notice more Canada destinations in the offerings, which isn’t surprising after studies have suggested many Canadians still want to travel, but will stay within their own country.
“Mad about Mounties” and “From the Top” are two examples of Canadian offerings that agents can show clients. Standard Globus commissions are paid on all tours.
“It’s a great time for us to launch, we have a lot of regulars and a lot of first timers. This is all about choice and flexibility and I’d say it’s probably both the right time and the best time,” said Bishop.
Globus also expects the new tour offerings to appeal to multi-generational families who may want to meet up in the morning and evenings, but enjoy different things throughout the day.
“We know that’s a trend that’s been going on for a long time, but touring really delivered a lot of opportunities to get very in-depth in destination,” explains Globus' Melanie Gravdal. “We think these new tours are the best of both worlds and still believe the traditional tour offering still has a huge market.”
“Choice Touring by Globus is a natural evolution of the travellers mindset,” adds Bishop.
