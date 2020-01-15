Changes at CATO: Brett Walker is Chair; Melissa Reiter Vice-chair
Tour Operator January 15, 2020
Brett Walker, General Manager Canada at Collette, has been named Chair of the Canadian Association of Tour Operators, effective January 1st, following the conclusion of Tim Croyle’s 2-year term.
Melissa Reiter, Legal Counsel at G Adventures, becomes Vice-Chair of CATO. Richard Edwards remains as Treasurer, and Pierre LePage continues as CATO Executive Director.
“One of our goals this year is to make CATO more representative of all its members by expanding our vision and direction, as well as our membership” said Walker. “We will be holding a meeting of our tour operator members in February to review our mission and strategy, and set a new course for the future.”
Some of the immediate changes are the introduction of voting privileges for all tour operator members, by eliminating the associate (non-voting) membership category, and the requirement of lengthy business history.
CATO seeks to represent all facets and types of tour operators, in its effort to make the association and its voice in the industry much stronger, as it continues to represent tour operators on regulatory, legislative and other matters in Canada and abroad.
CATO will continue with its educational symposiums, in conjunction with the University Of Toronto Faculty Of Law and other institutions, to better inform and prepare members on such issues as data security, legal implications, and a broad range of corporate risks.
To inquire about membership and more information: www.cato.ca
