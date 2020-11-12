Brendan Vacations Now Selling Ireland and Scotland to Canadians
Brendan Vacations, The Travel Corporation’s premier Ireland and Scotland destination expert, is thrilled to announce its launch into the Canadian market.
Guided by its mantra ‘taking you personally,’ Brendan Vacations is passionate about delivering completely authentic experiences to Canadian travel agents and their clients which are tailored to their needs and interests across numerous travel styles.
The brand is backed by more than 50 years of planning authentic Celtic experiences from its office in the heart of Dublin. What sets Brendan Vacations apart are the storytellers clients will meet who are ready to ensure an exceptional guest experience and that their stories are constantly enriched by the connections to the Celtic lands, the pace of life and the locals met along the way.
Its offering of completely private trips led by experts of Ireland and Scotland include a Private Chauffeur, Locally Hosted Rail experiences, Self-Drive options giving guests the option to hit the road on any budget with carefree confidence, along with access to Brendan Vacations’ expert network and the newest travel style Lux Self-Drive allows guests to explore a custom itinerary independently as they are introduced to the concept of ‘privacy and luxury meeting freedom.’
“We are delighted to welcome Brendan Vacations into The Travel Corporation Canada’s diverse portfolio and offer Canadian travel agents the opportunity to provide their clients the best travel experiences that Ireland and Scotland has to offer,” says Jeff Element, president of The Travel Corporation Canada. “As the travel industry begins to recover, the timing of this launch is the perfect opportunity for Canadian travel agents to kickstart their businesses due to the increasing popularity of these Celtic destinations."
The daily operations of Brendan Vacations will be handled under Trafalgar and Costsaver’s dedicated and talented sales, marketing and support teams which are led by Wolf Paunic, president of Trafalgar, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations as well as Anita Emilio, vice president of sales for Trafalgar, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations.
“The launch of Brendan Vacations has been in the works for quite some time and we can’t wait to share this spirited and personalized brand with the travel agent community here in Canada,” says Wolf Paunic, president of Trafalgar, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations. “Brendan Vacations has been guided by the Dublin-based Catherine Riley, managing director for over 35 years, and we are thrilled to be working alongside her and her team of Celtic experts around the globe to offer Canadian clients an extraordinary vacation filled with warm Irish and Scottish hospitality."
Brendan Vacations visits nearly 40 cities in Ireland and Scotland and offers Canadian clients four different travel styles best suited for their travel preferences including:
Private Chauffeur – With personal transportation and expert guidance at clients’ fingertips, Private Chauffeur vacations are a great travel style for families. As the most intimate and personal of the travel styles, these vacations are handcrafted by the Brendan Vacations team and are completely customizable to suit any budget preference and need.
Locally Hosted Rail – A popular opportunity for Canadian clients to explore on their own, while local Brendan Vacations hosts provide the ‘ins and outs’ of each city along the way. Hosts will be on-hand to give clients insider knowledge how and when guests prefer.
Self-Drive – Brendan Vacations makes it easy for clients to explore the open roads on any budget with carefree confidence. Clients interested in the Self-Drive travel style will take advantage of Brendan Vacations’ travel support tools, local hosts and specialists. Accommodations are pre-booked for clients and Brendan Vacations will connect guests with locals every step of the way and give them expert tips on what to see and where to go.
Lux Self-Drive – Privacy and luxury meet freedom and independence in Brendan Vacations’ newest travel style, Lux Self-Drive. Canadian clients can enjoy a custom itinerary with exclusive experiences, high-class accommodations and the ability to drive themselves in style. Not only can Brendan Vacations organize activities ranging from private tastings to connoisseur tours, they can also set guests up with locals in every area with complete flexibility to update or add to their itinerary as they go.
To help clients feel confident to travel again, the brand has outlined a three-step approach to enhance its health and safety protocols, in accordance with relevant government authorities, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. For additional details, please visit BrendanVacations.com/Your-Wellbeing/.
