Brand USA One-to-One Business Meetings Next Month
Tour Operator Jim Byers February 24, 2021
Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, announced today it will be hosting four days of One-to-One Business Meetings for tour operators in Canada and other key markets around the world. Starting Monday, March 15 to Thursday, March 18, 2021, international tour operators and U.S. travel partners will have the opportunity to connect and leverage mutual opportunities to increase business through a series of matchmade appointments as the travel trade industry adapts its strategies for recovery.
As part of the virtual event, attendees will also have access to programs highlighting key market updates, featuring the latest insights affecting the travel landscape.
“The event will deliver bespoke, direct connections. Our priority is ensuring the meetings we facilitate are as productive as possible during this period of uncertainty as we navigate the road to recovery. Working together, we can come back stronger than ever,” says Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer of Brand USA.
Hosted on the always-on Brand USA Global Marketplace platform, only mutually selected matches will be made with Canadian and international tour operators and U.S. partners. Up to eight, 16-minute appointments can be scheduled each day and partners can select how many days and meetings sessions they attend throughout the event.
Registration
As always, the travel trade may access Brand USA Global Marketplace free of charge. Advance registration and Preference Selection for One-to-One Business Meetings is required and must be completed by Friday, March 5, 2021. Guests may register for the platform via https://brandusaglobalmarketplace.com/portal/register?event=one-to-one-business-meetings.
Additional information about the event is available at www.brandusaglobalmarketplace.com.
For more information on United States
For more Tour Operator News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS