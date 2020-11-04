Air Canada Vacations to Launch New Online Series "ACV Dream Makers Travel Talk" for Agents
Tour Operator November 04, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is launching a special way to connect with agents, with a new weekly online series called ACV Dream Makers' Travel Talk.
Each week one agent will be interviewed by an ACV Area Sales Manager and share their feedback .The weekly series will run on Thursdays and will engage travel agents with area sales managers to get their perspective on various topics ranging from DIY FAM trips, group bookings, marketing; to Epackages; all areas are open for discussion.
A teaser of the video can be viewed here and more details will follow soon.
