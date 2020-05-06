Air Canada Vacations says THANK YOU to Agents!
Tour Operator May 06, 2020
In celebration of Travel Agent Day, Air Canada Vacations is offering agents the opportunity to EARN 2X ACV&ME points for booked packages or a group on ALL PRODUCT LINES for travel from May 6, 2020 until April 30, 2021. The offer is valid on new bookings made between May 6 and 31, 2020.
- 2 X 500 points per room for flight-inclusive packages of 7 nights or more
- 2 X 500 points per room for flight-inclusive packages of 3 to 6 nights
- 2 X 500 points per 7 nights or more cruise and flight packages
- 2 X 500 points on every 3 to 7 night land or cruise-only booking
- 2 X 300 points for every passenger of a group
“I want to take a moment to thank our travel agent community for the trust they continue to put in us, and this is just a small token of our appreciation for their continued support during these unprecedented times,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “Partnerships like ours are the cornerstone of our industry and I believe that with our united strengths we will be able to share our passion and love for travel with customers again very soon.”
Comments
