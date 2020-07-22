Air Canada Vacations Launches e-Packages with Free Checked Bags
Tour Operator July 22, 2020
Air Canada Vacations today announced the launch of a new tool designed to provide travel agents with the ability to easily book flight and hotel packages for their customers.
With flexible booking options for customers and the lowest available fares, the new user-friendly ePackages shopping tool allows travel agents to search for flight and hotel options across Air Canada’s extensive route network including Canada, the United States, and Europe.
The shopping tool also provides travel agents with cabin upgrade and itinerary options.
To celebrate the launch of the new ePackages tool, Air Canada Vacations is offering 1 free checked bag per person on all ePackage bookings.
“The ePackages tool, which is already integrated into popular shopping platforms, allows agents to book travel and accommodations for their customers’ travel journey with a few simple steps,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “At Air Canada Vacations our objective has always been and will continue to be to provide our travel partners with new tools and technology advancements that make supporting our mutual customers that much easier.”
With the new ePackages tool, travel agents will earn their regular package commission amount on the land portion of the booking. Agents will also receive 300 ACV&ME points per room on ePackage bookings. The ePackages shopping tool is easily accessible to travel agents in SIREV, Sabre Vacations and Galileo Vacations. Simply look for the tour operator code VAE. A step-by-step travel agent guide on how to navigate the Air Canada Vacations ePackages shopping tool, is available by logging in to aircanadavacations.com and clicking on the agent resources link to download.
