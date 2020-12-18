Air Canada Vacations Hosts Agents at Bahia Principe Grand Tulum
Air Canada Vacations recently hosted 80 agents across Canada at the newly renovated Bahia Principe Grand Tulum in celebration of the hotel’s grand opening, as well as to familiarize the group with health and safety protocols implemented throughout the journey.
Over three days, agents explored the property, as well as Bahia Principe Grand Coba and Bahia Principe Luxury Sian Ka'an. The group also had a chance to go on excursions to Xel-Ha and Xplor, take in the Mayan culture, and enjoy some fun under the sun. Air Canada Vacations was recognized by a number of important partners at a Gala dinner on the last night at the Bahia Principe Grand Tulum.
An honorary plaque was presented by Encarna Piñero, CEO – Executive Vice-President at Grupo Piñero, in honour of the years of partnership between the two organizations. The celebratory dinner was followed by a spectacular night of entertainment.
“We are very proud of the success of the event and the extremely positive feedback we received from the over 80 travel agents and Air Canada Vacations team members who joined the experience with the goal of inspiring travel,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.
Having first-hand knowledge on Air Canada Vacations’ new health and safety standards, new hotel safety protocols and Air Canada CleanCare+ put in place will allow our trade partners to get the tools that they need to confidently assist our mutual clients with their future travel plans.”
Dina Bertolo, VP Product Development at Air Canada Vacations along with Erminia Nigro, General Manager of Sales for Ontario, Guy Marchand, General Manager of Sales for Quebec and Atlantic Canada, and few members of the Sales team and other area of the organization, took part in the amazing event.
As the industry continues to ensure the health and safety of its customers, Air Canada Vacations looks forward to hosting more opportunities for agents in the coming year so that they can share these with Canadians looking to make their travel dreams a reality.
