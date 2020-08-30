Air Canada Vacations #DreamMakers Virtual Trade Show a Success
Tour Operator August 30, 2020
Air Canada Vacations held their first Virtual 2020 #DreamMakers Launch on August 28th for travel professionals across Canada with close to 2400 agents in attendance. It marked the first time ACV had held an event of this kind and as Managing Director, Air Canada Vacations Nino Montagnese says, “Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”
“At Air Canada Vacations, we are constantly doing our very best to find new, innovative ways to engage with our Travel Partners,” explained Montagnese. “Our Virtual event on Friday is a testament to our ongoing commitment.”
Many agents felt the same as Facebook comments after the show lit up the social platform.
“This needs to be a thing! I love the format and when things get back to normal, I still think you should offer a virtual option for those who cannot attend.” - Carleen LeBlanc.
“Congratulations ACV team, I felt as though I was on location. I am loving everything from the layout to the interaction to the colours…thanks.”- Francoise DeLaval
“Good job all around. My eyes are sore after six hours of continuous watching. Is ACV ordering pizza?” - Janice Bell-Hansuld
“Thank you, I loved the virtual product launch. Easy to navigate and chat with suppliers. No need to lug brochures around or look for parking.” - Lisa Shelley Ansell.
The virtual platform is part of TravelPulse Canada's offerings to connect with agents across the country and marks an important time in the travel industry where the pandemic has made it impossible to hold traditional large events.
“We are so very pleased with the outcome of this ACV virtual event,” said John Kirk, TravelPulse Canada. “Our platform really is the gold standard for virtual travel events in Canada. There are several more events coming up over next few months, including the ACTA travel summit. The platform was created specifically with travel advisors in mind. So far so good as they seem to love it.“
Montagnese agrees. “The platform was the perfect fit for us and we will be doing more events with this technology. “It was incredible to interact with close to 2,400 agents under one roof, virtually, of course.”
