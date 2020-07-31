Air Canada Vacations Announces Virtual Shows for Agents and Consumers
Tour Operator John Kirk July 31, 2020
With restrictions in place due to the COVID pandemic, Air Canada Vacations is going virtual with a series of events for agents and consumers in both French and English using TravelPulse Canada’s successful virtual platform.
Agents can register for the events in English click here, for French speaking, click here.
“We’re very excited to introduce a new format this year, while continuing to offer our travel partners the same high-quality travel products and experience they are used to,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.
“We’ve all had to adapt to new realities, and we will continue to help restore our industry. For the first time this year, Air Canada Vacations is giving travel agents the opportunity to invite their customers to experience various travel options firsthand so they can turn travellers’ vacation dreams into reality.”
The first virtual event will be the Product Launch for 2020/2021’s Sun Collection brochure and will take place on Friday, August 28th from 12-5pm ET. Throughout the day agents can chat directly with suppliers, watch videos, learn about the latest destinations and products, as well as download the most recent collateral and brochures in their very own virtual briefcase. Attendees can look forward to fabulous prize giveaways as well as a presentation on the newest Sun Collection Air Canada Vacations’ Managing Director, Nino Montagnese and General Sales Manager in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, Guy Marchand.
The second event, Air Canada Vacations’ Virtual Travel Show will take place Saturday, August 29 from 11am-3pm ET. This event will be the first time agents can invite their customers to attend where they will have the opportunity to gather information on their dream vacation and hear from top Air Canada Vacations suppliers in the industry.
The virtual platform is part of TravelPulse Canada's ongoing overall commitment to stay connected with agents across the country. TravelPulse Canada’s software allows for the industry to connect with travel agents across the country, similar to what they normally would’ve done traditionally. It’s an innovative way to continue to educate agents and continue to build on their relationships when in-person isn’t an option.
"I’ve been in the travel business for 30 years in Canada. I’ve never seen anything like this, ever," explained John Kirk Travel Pulse Canada President "Our virtual platform has irrevocably changed the face of our business. When we come through the current crisis, a virtual component will likely be a major component to all events with some level of consistency. The fact ACV is rolling out a virtual event is a testament to their ongoing commitment to our industry.
