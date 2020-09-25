Last updated: 01:24 PM ET, Fri September 25 2020

Air Canada Vacations Adds Cayo Coco September 26

Tour Operator September 25, 2020

Cuban Rhythms: Rum & Fun
Cuban Rhythms: Rum & Fun

Air Canada Vacations is flying to Cuba again starting Saturday, September 26 with the addiiton of Toronto to Cayo Coco route.

The news follows last month's Canadian return to the island after the successful start of the flights from Montreal to Cayo Coco.

You May Also Like

Air Canada Vacations Air Canada Vacations Webinar with Allianz Global... Travel Agent

Cunard Queen Elizabeth in Sydney Air Canada Vacations Adds Cunard Cruise

Travel insurance policy documents Air Canada Vacations and Allianz Offering No-Cost COVID-... Vacation Packages

ACV 2020 #DreamMakers Virtual Show Air Canada Vacations #DreamMakers Virtual Trade Show a... Tour Operator

Air Canada Vacations Last Chance to Register for Air Canada Vacations Virtual... Tour Operator

“The first flight out of Toronto will take place this Saturday, September 26, 2020, and we cannot be happier”, says Lessner Gomez, Director of The Cuba Tourist Board in Toronto, adding: “It shows that Canadians see Cuba as a safe destination, Canadians love to go to Cuba, and they keep going back year after year, these loyal, repeat clients are our greatest strength”.

All major Canadian tour operators have Cuba in their fall and winter programs, with departures to Varadero and other Cuban destinations ready to go starting in November.

“It’s evident that Cuba is delivering when it comes to safety, value and convenience," said Mr. Gomez.

For more information on Cuba

For more Tour Operator News

Un avion de Transat

Transat Offers COVID 19 Insurance Through Manulife

John Kirk Talks Travel with Transat's Nicole Bursey

The Travel Corporation Restructures Canadian Sales Force: Launches The Velvet Collection

From Painting to Pierogies, New Virtual Experiences From Intrepid Travel

CWT Pays $4.5 Million US to Hackers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS