Air Canada Vacations Adds Cayo Coco September 26

Tour Operator September 25, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is flying to Cuba again starting Saturday, September 26 with the addiiton of Toronto to Cayo Coco route.
The news follows last month's Canadian return to the island after the successful start of the flights from Montreal to Cayo Coco.
“The first flight out of Toronto will take place this Saturday, September 26, 2020, and we cannot be happier”, says Lessner Gomez, Director of The Cuba Tourist Board in Toronto, adding: “It shows that Canadians see Cuba as a safe destination, Canadians love to go to Cuba, and they keep going back year after year, these loyal, repeat clients are our greatest strength”.
All major Canadian tour operators have Cuba in their fall and winter programs, with departures to Varadero and other Cuban destinations ready to go starting in November.
“It’s evident that Cuba is delivering when it comes to safety, value and convenience," said Mr. Gomez.
