ACV Launches New Series of Webinars - Including Canadian Travel
Tour Operator February 19, 2021
Air Canada Vacations is launching the first of a series of webinars to ensure agents have the most updated information on various product lines. These webinars will cover important updates and review where and how to book these products with ease.
This first webinar series will focus on what clients are currently most interested in:
- Travel within Canada
- Cruise Vacations
- Group Travel
Air Canada Vacations invites all agents join these comprehensive package webinars, which will quickly outline not only just how much there is to offer but highlight exciting new capabilities that will make it easier for the agent community.
“We are confident that by joining these trainings, you will gain some new and exciting information” said Erminia Nigro, General Manager of Sales, Ontario
Agents that participate in these upcoming sessions can earn bonus commission and bonus ACV & ME Points. Once all 3 webinars are completed agents will earn 2% bonus commission on their next Air Canada Vacations Cruise Package and Canada Package booking. Agents can also earn 2X ACV & ME points on their next Group booking. Offer is valid on bookings that are made within 3 weeks of completing the training, for travel up to April 30, 2022.
Once agents have completed all 3 webinars they are to send an email to sales@vacv.com to process the webinar series certificate and adjust the qualifying bookings for the bonus incentive.
Canada Collection with Air Canada Vacations – The How the Why the WOW of Booking Canada with Us!
English – February 25 – 1pm EST - https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6880566058703057167
French – February 25 – 11EST - https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4526805233239118351
ACV Cruise Benefits – The How the Why and the WOW of Booking Cruise with Us!
English – March 25 – 1pm EST - https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8711102285949102093
French – March 25 – 11EST - https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7557304470592946955
ACV Group Benefits : The How the Why and the WOW of Booking Groups with Us!
English – April 15 1pmEST https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7655079641587271696
French – April 15 https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6993689312637002251
