ACV and AMResorts to Hold Virtual Cinco de Mayo Event
Tour Operator AMResorts April 29, 2020
Air Canada Vacations is partnering up with AMResorts to host a virtual Cinco de Mayo informative and interactive webinar with the sales team on May 5th at 1:00pm ET.
Together the two will showcase fantastic group opportunities intended to help agents grow your future group business and succeed collectively.
Agetnts will also learn Decadent Quaratini Smoothie Recipes and are encouraged to show theirs as well!
