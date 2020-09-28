A New Approach: Trafalgar and Uplift Launch Subscriptions to 2021 Travel
Tour Operator Trafalgar September 28, 2020
Netflix and Blue Apron aren’t the only subscriptions to think about while grounded at home.
Subscription giants have seen a surge during lockdown; growing in revenue six times faster than S&P 500 companies from January to June, according to this study. Between streaming options, meal prep solutions, on-demand workouts, and wine delivery, there’s a subscription service for everything.
Global guided vacation company Trafalgar is blazing a new trail in the subscription world, offering customers the chance to subscribe to 2021 travel.
Trafalgar has partnered with Uplift to allow travellers to pay for a future bucket list trip like one of their monthly subscriptions. The flexible payment solution offers loans with low monthly repayment rates, instant approvals and an automatic payment option to lock in a 2021 trip at today’s price and depart later.
Think heading into the new year in the spiritual heart of the ancient lost city of Angkor for just $56/month. Pre-COVID, city-living yogis would shell out more than $150/month on a premium studio membership.
Travellers have no choice but to lean into optimism ahead of 2021. Trafalgar’s flexible financing allows travelkers financial peace of mind along with a guarantee of safety thanks to their first-of-its-kind Wellbeing Directors, responsible for all wellbeing and hygiene measures on each departure, diligent sanitation protocols and new options for private trips.
