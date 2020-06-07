A Conversation With Bruce Poon Tip of G Adventures
Tour Operator G Adventures Jim Byers June 07, 2020
Bruce Poon Tip is one of the most-respected people in the travel business, someone who’s known around the world for building G Adventures into a new type of travel company.
The Toronto-based Poon Tip recently sat down for a virtual Facebook Live chat with TravelPulse Canada Editor-in-Chief John Kirk and talked about everything from his new book to the challenges faced by travel agents in the era of the “new normal.”
He also touched on the racial troubles in the U.S. which he says comes after three years of division and building of walls, and the importance of tourism the world’s poorest countries.
Like most of us, Poon Tip has found himself home in Toronto the past few months, working from his home. He took the down time to write a book in isolation, called “Unlearn: The Year The Earth Stood Still.”
“It’s about the pandemic and the opportunities we have in the industry on the other side,” he said. “It’s kind of a thought piece, very short.”
Poon Tip said it’s available for free on Amazon, Google Books or at Unlearn.travel.
“I’m surprised at the global interest,” he said with a laugh.
Asked about the recent spate of protests and violence in the U.S., Poon Tip called it “a symptom of the times.
“The last three years we’ve been in this populist movement, and there’s been a push for division and walls and separation. There’s just fear surrounding so much about daily life now. The pandemic as well.
“What’s going on without ravel is also causing a lot of pain,” he explained. “I think we’re all kind of realizing how much tourism supports communities and how important it is to the global economy and employment and to some of the poorest countries in the world, who depend on tourism as a form of financial support.”
Poon Tip said the COVID-19 crisis struck G Adventures with the same fury it hit other operators.
He said he and his staff were working away in mid-March and decided they needed to shut things down because their guests couldn’t travel and truly enjoy themselves by visiting museums or restaurants.
On Friday, March 13 the G Adventures team sat down and drew up plans that ranged from phase one to phase five.
“By Wednesday of the next week we had escalated right to phase five,” he said.
G Adventures was built on a strong foundation of caring for its employees, but they were suddenly forced to make the same tough decisions as just about everyone else in the travel business.
“It just seemed to snowball. We’re a business that prided itself on people, but it was survival mode in many ways.”
Roughly two months later, Poon Tip says he sees light at the end of the proverbial tunnel.
“We’re able to look forward for the first time and there’s a bit of positivity.”
Poon Tip said COVID-19 will affect not just travel but how travel agents work. Advisors who work at small offices will want to work remotely more often and have flexible work schedules. And the same trend applies to customers, who may no longer want to drop into a travel agents’ building.
Working in the “new normal” has forced agencies, tour operators and others in the travel business to think about new ways of doing business, he continued.
“There’s that old saying that necessity is the mother of invention, and there’s no better time to live those values than now. It’s proven over and over in the past; any great downturn in the economy or any great disruption creates great opportunity.
“This is a pivotal moment. Big and small businesses are all on a level playing field. We’ve all been forced to zero. A cruise company that’s a $15 billion cpmpany is now at the same level as me, trying to convince people to travel again, which creates this amazing opportunity for innovation.
“So, what you’re doing is amazing. You’re thinking of still creating engagement but you’re thinking of different ways to do it. And that’s going to make your business stronger. We’re looking at every angle of the business, every opportunity, and everyone should be doing the same thing.”
Although he sees positive signs, Poon Tip cautions that the world is not at the bottom of the pandemic.
“It’s not just about borders opening,” he noted. “There’s mental jealth issues we have to address; how are we going to get people to go on planes again, to travel , to feel comfortable and carefree to go on a plane.”
Poon Tip also weighed in on the issue of help for Canadian airlines.
“Me personally, I believe the airlines should be bailed out and supported. And it’s not to support the travel industry, it’s to support the global economy. We have to understand that the airline industry is not supporting tourism. That’s a small part of air flights. In order for the global economy to be healthy and for us to have global trade and create business globally like we do ... airlines have to be healthy. Every country has to have a healthy, competitive airline space for the well-being of people to be mobile.”
It’s also critical for countries to have a strong airline industry if they’re globally competitive.
“There are so many countries that are doing so much for their (airline) industry,” he said.
“But with those bailouts should come restrictions,” Poon Tip added. “The airlines should operate in a way that supports the customer and does what’s best for the customer That’s where it gets tricky. But I’m all for supporting those industries.”
Health and safety are obviously going to be top of mind for quite some time, he said.
“We’re all in meetings now about how we’re going to operate on the other side of this. Tourist boards are kind of coming up with their own standards. But, ultimately, I think there’s going to be global standards. The WTTC, the World Tourism Organization, they’re all coming out daily with minimum standards to be met for destinations to be safe in the short term, and this before any kind of vaccine. Museums are gong to be regulated, restaurants will be socially distanced.
“As operators we have to look at how we’re going to keep those passengers safe, whether it’s in a resort or whether it’s transporting people in vehicles. Every company is feverishly working to try to detail to their customers how they’re going to keep them safe, and that’s going to be things like handwashing before getting in and out of vehicles, disinfecting vehicles every night after use, not using middle seats or even having singles rows, having single rooms.
“The hotels will have their own policies about check-ins; their own standards in terms of disinfecting surfaces. There’s a whole industry being worked on now. You see people on the news in hazmat suits spraying mysterious clouds all over hotel rooms. There’s going to be standards that people will abide by to make some people comfortable enough to travel. But it’s going to be a phased approach.
“There’s not going to be a switch where everyone’s comfortable again,” Poon Tip explained. “Everyone has different levels in the way they view this. We want to travel in August. Even within my family we have various levels of comfort and interest.
“There will be umbrellas of global standards. But we’re all going to add our own piece because we also want to differentiate to our customers. We want to come out with a piece saying, ‘We’re going to offer this, and we’re going to do this.’ We don’t want it to sound all the same.
“Just like when we market our products, this is going to be an intricate part of our sales pitch to customers in the future. It’s no longer just, ‘Here’s what you’re going to get on this trip,’ but
‘This is how we’re going to keep you safe.’ It’s going to be equally as important when someone is deciding between this company and that company.”
Asked how an adviser can sell travel in 2020, Poon Tip said it’s all about one key word.
“You have to give people flexibility; flexibility like they’ve never had before,” he said. “You have to negotiate that on the other side because everyone’s offering it. You have to understand the policy of every hotel and rental company, because everyone’s offering that level of flexibility, and you have to also sell that flexibility. So when someone says, ‘You know, I’m not sure what’s going to happen in December,’ you can say, ‘Well we have a policy you can book with confidence with us, because everything’s going to be changeable, and if anything happens or if it gets worse or escalates ... there will be no hassles, no charge, no fees.’ And everyone has to offer that flexibility. Agents have to negotiate that with the suppliers they represent.”
Poon Tip said travel advisors don’t have it easy.
“Travel agents have to know the world. I always think, ‘Is there another profession in the world where you have to know so much?’ And now you have to know the difference in policies between every single hotel, every single transportation company, every single operator. It’s daunting, but that’s the professional service you’re offering, and that’s actually your opportunity. That’s your opportunity to show your customer that you’re differentiated in your knowledge, your service, your awareness, how you keep up on things.
“I’m telling people stay out of the headline news; read the medical reports, go to the WHO, read about the search for vaccines. There are 100 teams and ten of them are in phase three testing. You should all know that because you should be passing that information on to your customers.”
Agents “have an opportunity to engage their customers beyond travel,” he said. “We’re all down for the count when it comes to travel. Customers are out there, fear-based, they don’t know what’s going on themselves, they’re in lockdown., and you have that opportunity to engage them now in a different conversation and prove your level of knowledge, support and gain market share, or be connected with your customers for the longer term. Just to ignore or not communicate with your customers now would be a big mistake, because everyone wants information, they want knowledge.
“Right now people ae protecting their families, their jobs, their work, their homes, whatever it is. And travel is a luxury item. The idea is not to force your way in, but certainly be there and be ready. And just because this has stopped you in your tracks doesn’t mean you have to stop being connected to your customers.
“These are extraordinary and unpredcented times for everybody,” Poon Tip noted. “As a travel community, we have an opportunity to come together better as a community and I hope everyone takes the opportunity to stop for a moment. Sometimes in life when you’re having a blast and you’re doing ridiculous things you have to kind of stop and look back and think ‘Boy, we were really crazy.’ The travel industry is one of those phases. We’ve been forced to stop and look back and think ... okay, where can we go and where is the customer going to take us, and as an industry we have a great opportunity.
“Personally. I want to thank everyone who’s out there in the travel community for their continued support. We are on pause like everyone else. We are working harder than we ever have to come back stronger.”
Poon Tip said he doesn’t know what the future looks like “but what I do know is that within our brand, within our values, we will always work hard and respect our partners, work harder to get your business than anyone else, and that won’t change on the other side.”
“We value the travel industry,” he said. “We always have. For 30 years it’s been an important part of our success story and we thank everyone.”
He also said advisers “can still lean on us for advice, for friendship, for information. We still have people staying connected to all our agent partners. We are reducing staff across the board in all areas but we’re still there to help when we can and to help people come out of this stronger. So, just reach out and stay strong and stay safe, and most important, when we’re forced into this lockdown stay connected, and not just with your industry but with your friends. This social distancing is causing, what’s not being studied is the issue of long-term mental health issues from a forced lockdown for long periods of time.
“But there’s no need to disconnect. You can’t give that hug to your colleague at the moment, you can’t be in the office and high-five someone when you make a big sale. We have to think of other ways and more creative ways to stay connected, and the tools are there. It ‘s different, so you have to open your mind a bit.
Poon Tip finished his interview with a shout out to the TravelPulse Canada crew.
“I know you did a survey of travel advisers, and you came out on top with travel agents. And that is something to be said for you and your people that have come out of nowhere in a short period of time, a relatively short period of time, and especially during this period where you’re pushing innovative ways to still connect, and that shows when people are seeing your hard work, and that’s your opportunity right there, so congratulations to you and your team.”
For more information on G Adventures
For more Tour Operator News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS