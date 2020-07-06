2020 Winter Early Bird Sale with Air Canada Vacations
Tour Operator July 06, 2020
Air Canada Vacations revealed its Winter Early Bird Sale which offers travellers great value: up to $400 in savings, reduced deposits, and a fully comprehensive travel protection plan.
The winter sale boasts up to $400 in savings for bookings made until September 7, 2020; $100 per adult and $100 per child. Clients will also receive the newly introduced Air Canada Vacations travel protection CareFlexPlus and CareFree for FREE when booking their next winter vacation. Travel protection includes seat selection, price drop guarantee, StormGuard, fee waiver. Plus, the program offers travellers more flexibility with the ability to change their departure date, destination, hotel or transfer their booking up to 7 days prior to departure. Customers can also cancel their booking with full refund up to 25 days prior departure.
Early planners can also take advantage of a deposit of only $100 per person when booking their 2020/2021 winter holiday through their favourite travel professional.
The Winter Early Bird Sale is valid for travel departure dates between Nov 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 to select destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Conditions apply.
“As travel professionals, we need to equip ourselves with all the tools possible to help our customers feel safe and comfortable to travel once again,” said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. “As Canadians begin to dream about their next vacation, we are excited to provide added peace of mind with our CareFlexPlus and CareFree travel protection plans and significant savings with our Winter Early Bird Sale.”
For more Tour Operator News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS