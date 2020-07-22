12 New Africa Vacations for 2021 from Globus
Tour Operator Globus family of brands July 22, 2020
Globus, Cosmos and Monograms are offering 2021 travellers 12 Africa vacations that invite them to pack their khakis, greys and greens to get ready for the ride (rides) of their lives.
“We won’t try to camouflage our excitement for the Africa experiences we have created for travellers,” said Stéphanie Bishop, managing director for the Globus family of brands. “Whether they choose to to watch the sun rise over the Serengeti plains or sun set along South Africa’s Garden Route; to follow the tracks of the “Big 5” in Kenya or witness the thunderous roar of Victoria Falls on the legendary Zambezi River, we have the perfect Africa vacations planned. Offerings include private safaris through Monograms and Small Group Discovery vacations from Globus and Cosmos next year.”
With an average of just 20 guests per departure, for the first time, ALL 2021 Globus and Cosmos Africa vacations are Small Group Discovery tours, promising travellers room to roam with up-close access to fascinating sights.
Go Into the Wild. On a Globus, Cosmos or Monograms vacation to – and through – Africa, travellers will enjoy a custom-designed 4-wheel drive safari vehicle as they search for Cape Buffalo, cheetah, zebra, elephant, lion and giraffe on safari in places like: Serengeti National Park, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Amboseli National Park, Ngorongoro Crater, Chobe National Park and Kruger National Park.
Do as the Locals Do. Thanks to “Local Favorites” experiences, Globus also invites travellers to dance to the tune of different cultures and step into someone else’s shoes to experience the world from an insider’s perspective. Some experiences travellers will enjoy include:
- Spending time with Jane Goodall’s beloved Chimpanzees at Sweetwaters Chimpanzee Sanctuary.
- Sipping mimosas at a bush breakfast or a sundowner drink in the Maasai Mara.
- Finding joy in a traditional Maasai dance performance in the Serengeti.
“Big 5” Escapes. While Globus, Cosmos and Monograms offer a dozen ways to explore Africa in 2021, here are five picks:
- Splendors of South Africa & Victoria Falls (Globus)
- Kenya & Tanzania: The Safari Experience (Globus)
- South Africa: From Cape to Kruger (Cosmos)
- Jewels of Africa (Monograms)
- East Africa Private Safari (Monograms)
Travellers can also get 5% OFF Globus Africa getaways and $50 OFF Cosmos Africa.
