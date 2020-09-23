10X the STAR Agent Points with Royalton and Sunwing
This October marks Royalton Luxury Resorts’ 10th anniversary – and to celebrate, Sunwing is launching a massive Royalton 10th Anniversary Sale, for ten days only, featuring once in a lifetime savings and 10X the STAR Agent Reward Points, that convert to cash. From now until October 2, 2020, the tour operator is offering the biggest savings of the decade on vacation packages to select Royalton Luxury Resorts, an all inclusive resort chain designed by Canadians for Canadians. There are only ten rooms available for each departure date at the advertised price, so sun-seekers will want to act fast to secure their All-In Luxury® getaway for an unbeatable price.
In addition to round-trip flights, hotel transfers and all inclusive accommodations, every applicable package booked during the Royalton 10th Anniversary Sale includes COVID-19 Coverage at no additional cost, through a partnership with Manulife. Designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine costs in the unlikely event that customers contract the virus while on vacation, this coverage is included in all vacation packages* as part of the Safe with Sunwing commitment. Canadians can travel with added peace of mind knowing that health and safety is Sunwing’s top priority throughout the entire vacation experience, from the moment they check-in, to their transfers, hotel stay and journey home.
Each time agents make a booking at Royalton Luxury Resorts during the ten-day sale, they’ll be entered into a contest for the chance to win an all inclusive vacation for two to Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort and Spa, Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort and Spa or Royalton White Sands Montego Bay. The more bookings an agent makes, the more chances they have to win!
Travellers can stay on one of the Caribbean’s most famous beaches for less at Royalton Punta Cana Resort and Casino in the Dominican Republic. Packages to this popular property start at just $795 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a 10th Anniversary Room, departing from Toronto and Montreal on Fridays throughout November. This all inclusive oasis is nestled on the shores of Bavaro Beach and offers unlimited access to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean, making it the perfect choice for a winter escape.
Another popular property included in the Royalton 10th Anniversary Sale is Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa in Riviera Maya. For just $895 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy), vacationers can book a 7-night stay in a 10th Anniversary Room with departures on Sundays throughout the month of November from Toronto or on Fridays from Montreal. This top-rated luxury resort offers something for every traveller, from gourmet restaurants to a pampering spa and plenty of complimentary activities.
Families can take their travel budget further when they book at Royalton White Sands Montego Bay in Jamaica, with deals available at $1,095 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a 10th Anniversary Room departing from Toronto on Mondays and Fridays in November or Saturdays from Montreal. This family-friendly resort offers something for guests of all ages, from the on-site water park and the kids club featuring popular characters Max & Ruby™ to the resort’s private island where vacationers can soak up the sun.
In addition to these incredible deals, agents can give their clients added peace of mind with Sunwing’s flexible booking options which allow customers to change or cancel their plans anytime with ease, enjoy flexible payment options and receive up to $800 per couple with complimentary Price Drop Cash Back. Customers can complete pre-check-in before they depart to streamline the arrivals process and online room selection is available at a nominal cost with Royalton Luxury Resorts.
*Exclusions apply, please visit the Sunwing website for full coverage details and information.
