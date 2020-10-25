When I Can Travel Again: Heather Greenwood Davis Weighs in With Some Favourite Places
People October 25, 2020
We’re asking Canadian travel lovers where they want to go once things get back to something approaching normal. Today we check in with top travel writer Heather Greenwood Davis, who’s an editor at National Geographic and writes for some of the top publications around the globe.
“It’s funny, but I really can’t narrow it down. This downtime has made me appreciate the travels I took so much that I’ll just be happy to be out in the world again once the pandemic is behind us.
“Portugal was my last trip in February and I’d love to go back and spend more time in Porto. And then there are spots like the Greek islands that have been atop my 'got to get there' list for years. And then there’s all of Africa, from Botswana to Ghana to Rwanda to Zambia.
“I get excited just thinking about the possibilities. I’ve never been a bucket-lister so I think that once I can travel again, I’ll be happy to go wherever the plane (or train) will take me.”
