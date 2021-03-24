UVI Appoints Maureen Barnes-Smith to VP Sales & Marketing
People Sandals Resorts March 24, 2021
Unique Vacations Inc. (UVI) has made changes to its executive team including the appointment of Maureen Barnes-Smith to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Canada.
Maureen Barnes-Smith, previously Director of Sales & Marketing in Canada has been promoted to Vice President Sales and Marketing, Canada. A company veteran of 27 years, Barnes-Smith has successfully led the company’s growth and expansion across Canada, making it the largest operation of any Caribbean resort chain in the country. A Director of Philanthropy for the not-for-profit Sandals Foundation in Canada, Barnes-Smith is also active in the Jamaican Diaspora community.
Other changes throughout the organization include:
Gary Sadler, OD, Executive Vice President of Sales & Industry Relations
Gary Sadler, OD, who pioneered the organization’s Canadian market, rising through the ranks to his most recent position of Senior Vice President of Sales, will now serve as Executive Vice President of Sales & Industry Relations. Sadler is heralded by travel advisors worldwide and credited with many innovative and award-winning programs, including the concepting of the Chairman’s Royal Club which gathers top travel advisors around the world. In his expanded role, he is committed to the continued fostering of relationships with the broader industry including travel networks, airline partners, tour operators, travel associations, tourist boards and various government entities.
Maggie Rivera, Chief Communications & Strategy Officer
Communications pro Maggie Rivera has been named Chief Communications and Strategy Officer. Rivera joined the company in 1997 and throughout her career has passionately stewarded the brands under her care, managing their reputation internally and externally and bolstering strategic initiatives for teams to perform at their best. A new addition to the C-suite, Rivera is responsible for strategic insights, communications including earned media and influencer relations, partner agency management, corporate communications and public affairs, celebrity engagement, corporate social responsibility and social impact initiatives.
Tony Cortizas, Senior Vice President of Brand Development
Branding expert Tony Cortizas returns to the organization after a 15-year hiatus, as SVP of Brand Development. During his first tenure at UVI, Cortizas was part of the team that brought to life some of Sandals Resorts’ expanded weddings offerings. He also helped to make the family-friendly Beaches Resorts brand a must-do family vacation experience. A creative thinker and strong brand marketer who takes defining service standards to heart, Cortizas will be instrumental in ensuring marketing programs are relevant and resonate with consumers.
Tonya Hawryluk, Senior Vice President of Group Development
Tonya Hawryluk, currently serving as Vice President, becomes Senior Vice President of Group Development, recognizing her more than 25 years’ experience in customer service, operations and sales. Her professionalism and commitment to customer satisfaction has been instrumental in growing the demand for the MICE market. Hawryluk will be responsible for engineering the return of group incentive travel.
Debbie-Ann White, Senior Vice President of Events, Experiences & Promotions
Debbie-Ann White, Unique Vacations Inc. SVP of Public Relations & Promotions, becomes SVP of Events, Experiences & Promotions, reflecting the organization’s goal to strengthen and develop consumer insights and external business relationships between the brands, key partners and allies.
William Tullmann, Vice President of Operations & Revenue Strategy
Hospitality revenue management expert William Tullmann, CRME, C.Dir, has been promoted from Director to Vice President of Operations & Revenue Strategy, where he will expand initiatives that grow global distribution, optimize revenue, and improve commercial operations. Tullmann holds a certificate in Advanced Hospitality Revenue Management from Cornell University and is currently attending the prestigious MBA program at Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Switzerland. A champion for the greater hospitality business, Tullmann continues to contribute to the industry-leading innovation the brand is known for.
Garth Laird, Vice President of Trade Sales, US
Current Senior National Director of Sales, Garth Laird has been promoted to Vice President of Trade Sales, US. Laird joined UVI as a Business Development Manager and arose through the ranks as Director of Sales Industry Programs, where his talent for sales flourished and where he was repeatedly recognized, including winning the coveted Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Sales.
For more information on Sandals Resorts
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS