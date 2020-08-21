Travel's Lorraine Simpson Rebrands from Agent to Personality
People August 21, 2020
Travel Expert Lorraine Simpson is rebranding herself from travel agent to travel personality, a move that she says scripts a whole new chapter in her career.
Simpson plans more television appearances and says she will even be writing guest columns for newspapers and magazines. She will also launch her own international TV Travel Show and will be busy speaking at major industry events.
In these ever-changing times, she decided now is the time to change her career trajectory.
“I have learned one thing in my career: when life throws you lemons, you don’t make lemonade – you get to work and get innovative,” says Simpson. "These are exciting times and I am all set to take-off on a new flight path.”
Simpson will also be offering travel agents and major corporations help during these unprecedented times on the public relations front. She is offering help to those who need to restructure their businesses and boost their brands with her innovative bespoke travel industry solutions: media relations, social media, advertising, marketing, website design and development, story telling, video production, branding, travel and tourism recovery.
Simpson can be reached via her website www.lorrainesimpson.com.
