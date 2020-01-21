Trafalgar Appoints Mohit Dayaram to Key Position
Trafalgar and Costsaver Canada, the experts in guided vacations, are happy to announce the appointment of Mohit Dayaram as Sales Manager for the Greater Toronto Area.
Dayaram transitioned to the travel industry approximately three years ago when he decided to combine his relationship-building and storytelling skills with his passions for adventure and discovery. As a self-proclaimed ‘culture-vulture’ and ‘hidden-gem seeker,’ he has always sought to serve others by connecting them to various people and places and the travel industry allows him to do just that.
“When the opportunity to join Trafalgar and Costsaver came up, I immediately jumped at the amazing opening,” said Dayaram. “I feel very fortunate that I can better engage with our Canadian travel agents and help connect their clients to discover the world with ‘The Good Life’ with the experts in guided vacations.”
“We are very delighted to welcome Mohit to the Trafalgar and Costsaver Canada tribe and we know he will prioritize our #AgentsFirst ethos,” said Anita Emilio, Vice President of Sales, Trafalgar and Costsaver Canada. “With his extensive partnership and storytelling experience, he will be a valuable asset to our loyal Canadian travel agents and partners in the Greater Toronto Area.”
Dayaram can be reached at Mohit.Dayaram@Trafalgar.com or via telephone at 416.322.8466 ext. 8497434.
