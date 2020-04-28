Last updated: 07:16 AM ET, Tue April 28 2020

The Travel Community In Mourning Over Loss of Patrick Luciani

People April 28, 2020

Patrick Luciani
Patrick Luciani, Founder, TravelOnly

Our industry is heartbroken to hear the news of Patrick Luciani's unexpected passing suddenly on Sunday evening (April 26).

The founder of TravelOnly, touched many, many of us and we send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Luciani family. He will be missed by so many.

As many of us pay tribute to Patrick,we wanted to share this this clip of an interview we did a year or so ago which sums up his love for the trade, suppliers, competitors and his beloved agents who were his extended family.

In celebration of Patrick’s life, the Luciani family would appreciate members of the TravelOnly family and travel community posting a photo and or memory with Patrick on the company's Facebook page.

Rest in peace Patrick.

