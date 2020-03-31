Sunwing's Dawson Says Canadians Already Booking For Next Winter; Thanks Agents
People Jim Byers March 31, 2020
This might be the toughest time in the history of Canadian aviation. But the phones are still ringing at Sunwing and vacations are being planned.
Andrew Dawson, President and COO of Sunwing Travel Group, chatted with TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk on Tuesday as part of our ongoing 1 on 1 live Facebook chat program. Dawson said he’s encouraged by the fact Canadians are already looking at holidays for later this year, when everyone hopes the travel biz will be back to normal.
“The good news is we’re still managing to sell,” Dawson said. “Groups are still booking for next winter, which sometimes I find amazing. But it’s enlightening and it gives us all a boost when they manage to do one of those 70-people, 100-people groups.”
Dawson said Sunwing had around 80,000 people in destination when it made the decision to stop its southbound flights. They also garnered headlines when they announced they would fly Canadians home for free; even those who had taken other airlines to their destination.
“We managed to get everybody together,” he said. “We’re very proud of that, and we tried not to let an empty seat go by when a Canadian needed it.
“We brought more than 3,000 Canadians home for free; totally free.”
Asked about commissions and receivables for agents, Dawson said that’s being worked on.
“The scale and size of everything we have to work through is just immense, so we’re just trying to get our ducks in a row.”
Dawson said the have to get all their customer files in order, and will then look at other payments.
“It’s a massive undertaking.”
The COVID-19 crisis has, of course, been extremely difficult in terms of staff reductions.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Dawson said. “But what I’ve been really, really impressed with is the loyalty of the staff. Everyone understands this isn’t something of our making. We’re all confident that the growth trajectory, that impressive record that Sunwing Travel Group had, that we can at least partially regain that and get on an even footing and continue to develop the best vacation products in the industry. They all believe in it and believe in us.”
Asked what the industry might look like when the crisis is over, Dawson said he certainly thinks more people will be buying insurance, such as Sunwing’s worry-free product.
He also thinks small group travel might be something that rebounds quickly, with families and friends wanting to re-connect after weeks of social distancing.
“There’s no better place to re-connect than down at a resort where nobody has the stress.”
He also believes Canadians will still want to fly south in droves in the winter months.
“There will still be I’m sure a good proportion of people where that’s in their blood and it’s almost their annual right to do that. But first we have to see the light at the end of the tunnel and know that it’s safe to travel.”
Dawson finished his remark by thanking the industry and travel agents.
“We’re in this together. We’re very, very thankful for everybody. Lots of people wrote us letters to thank us for bringing them home, even when they had paid for it. Agents were very supportive because we tried our very best. There’s a lot of love out there.”
