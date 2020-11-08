Sunwing's Andrew Dawson on Facebook: Looking to Better Times Ahead
People Jim Byers November 08, 2020
Sunwing’s Andrew Dawson says what you think about the current state of travel depends on how you look at it.
If you’re an airline or a company that supplies vacations, it’s terrible because you’re slashing prices to the bone to boost your business. If you’re a consumer, on the other hand, it’s an excellent time to buy.
Dawson last Friday was a guest on TravelPulse Canada’s regular Facebook feature, Kirk Talks Travel. He told Editor in Chief John Kirk that Canadians and Americans are taking advantage of some great pricing.
“They know resorts are 30% to 40% full, so they’re getting service and room upgrades and things. For those who can and feel safe to travel it’s a fantastic time to do so.”
Dawson said travellers definitely should feel confident about their safety.
“With Sunwing we’re with you every step of the way,” including flights, transfers and resorts that are "Canadian owned, with Canadian standards."
“We’ve also done inspections with our major partners and they’ve got their own protocols in place as well. We’re very happy with the safety throughout the journey.”
Dawson said all Sunwing planes are misted with anti-bacterial spray between flights.
“The air on board is filtered to the highest standards, and always was. The fact everyone on board is facing the same way also contributes to the airline environment.
“As you reported the other day, you’re more likely to be struck by lightning than to contact COVID mid-air.”
Airline check-in is done in advance, and picking up keys or Royalton bracelets on the ground is virtually contactless, Dawson said. Social distancing is the rule at resorts, and customers will now be served at a buffet to cut down on potential transmission of germs.
“I think the things we’ve done, the things everyone has done to reassure the travelling public, are really, really good.”
As part of the company’s Safe With Sunwing program, they’ve hired Medcan, a global healthcare leader that provides medical expertise, consultation and health inspiration. Dr. Peter Nord, Chief Medical Officer at Medcan, is acting as Sunwing’s Chief Medical Advisor.
Dawson said Nord was flying Sunwing to Cancun on the weekend so he could observe safety protocols first-hand and “ensure everything is perfect.”
“That’s the sort of thing we have to show the government we’re doing,” he said.
Sunwing is working with airline groups and external companies to lobby the Canadian government for changes that would make flying easier for the general public. That includes programs that would use science-based factors to reduce the mandatory 14-day quarantine that’s proven so troublesome for Canadians coming home and would-be visitors.
Dawson said that using the pilot program that began last week in Calgary, which involves rapid-testing for COVID-19 and delivers results within two days, could be a way around mandatory, two-week quarantines. Arriving passengers who show negative results in the rapid tests are free to leave quarantine as soon as they get that negative confirmation; often within 48 hours.
“If you copy that scheme in Calgary in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver that would be the most logical first step, and it really does, without adding any real safety issues, without undoing all the good work that the country has done, really makes international travel accessible again,” Dawson said.
“Even with the free COVID insurance we’re offering and other such things there are still going to be people who are nervous about travelling. I don’t think we will get back to anywhere near normal volumes until a year from now.”
Sunwing flew from Montreal and Toronto to Punta Cana last Friday. They had flights scheduled to both Cancun and Montego Bay on the weekend.
“That’s how we’re going to proceed for the near future. Obviously, the hope is that for Christmas we’ll be able to expand on that” with new gateways and more destinations.
