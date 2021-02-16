Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Tue February 16 2021

Sunwing Mourns the Loss of Doug Donovan

People February 16, 2021

Doug Donovan
Doug Donovan

It is with great sadness that the Sunwing Travel Group announces the sudden passing of Doug Donovan.

A highly valued and respected member of the Sunwing Travel Group family, Doug passed away peacefully last Sunday (February 7th) after a short illness. He spent his final weeks surrounded by his loved ones.

Doug was a gentleman and a scholar, who was undeniably passionate about the travel industry and about helping make vacation dreams come true. Anyone who knew Doug and had the pleasure of working with him could see the immense joy that the industry brought him. Doug’s passing is a profound loss not only to Sunwing, but to the travel industry as a whole. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Doug. You will be greatly missed.

