Sandals Founder Gordon "Butch" Stewart Dead at 79
The founder of Sandals International, Gordon "Butch" Stewart has died at the age of 79 in the United Sates.
Born in Jamaica, Stewart leaves behind seven children and his wife, Cheryl.
His son, Adam Stewart, said on the death of his father: “It is with great sadness that I share with you today the passing of my father, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart.
“This news seems almost unbelievable, since he was as involved and forward-thinking as ever.
“He chose to keep a very recent health diagnosis private and we respected that wish.”
Social media has lit up with condolences and fond memories of those who knew Stewart.
"In February 1996... I joined a company called Unique Vacations. The foundation of my career in travel was built here, proudly representing Sandals & Beaches Resorts for the next 11 years. So many memories", said Marilyn Cairo, VP Global Sales, Karisma.
"Many of the travel agent partners I hold dear, I met during my time at UVI. And my strongest friendships in travel, were because of UVI, I am saddened by the passing of Butch Stewart. Undoubtedly an industry icon and his impact in the travel industry will transcend for generations. May he Rest In Power...my condolences to his family."
In an item posted on the Sandals website, Adam Stewart said his father will be missed forever.
“The Hon. Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart OJ, a distinction he was so proud of, was a gifted entrepreneur,” Stewart said.
“He was a marketing genius and talented showman, but those who knew him best recognized that he was a dreamer who could dream bigger and better than anyone. It was often said: “the best thing for people around him to do is be dream catchers.”
“That’s why he always credited his success to the incredible team around him, why he listened intently when it came to creating innovative things that would excite and delight our guests, and why it is so important that I remind you today of all days, that we will all continue to be his dream catchers.
“Together, we have all been part of something bigger than ourselves, led by a man who believed in us and who gave us opportunities to learn, grow and the tools to make dreams real.”
With 16 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, the Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company in the world.
Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International, which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. The company most recently announced plans for Curacao.
