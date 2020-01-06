Rising Star: Curacao's Damaris Sambo
January 06, 2020
If you’ve ever planned a FAM trip, you understand the incredible amount of work and organization that goes into one. There’s constant back and forth between on the ground partners and the host company to ensure the attendees’ experience runs smoothly, educates and mixes in a bit of fun.
It can be stressful for even the most seasoned professional, and yet Curacao Tourist Board’s Ambassador Damaris Sambo handled a recent Air Canada Vacations Mega FAM like someone who has been doing them for years.
Sambo is a graduate of an intensive Tourist Guide & Hospitality course provided in part by the Curacao Tourist Board where she graduated first in her group.
The program was for young adults between 18 and 33 years of age who wish to pursue a career in tourism. The 13 graduates were given their diplomas by Curacao’s Prime Minister, the Minister of Economic Development, and the Minister of Social Development, Labor and Wellbeing.
TravelPulse Canada sat down with Sambo at the Lion's Dive Resort over lunch to find out what inspires her to do her job so well. Born and raised in Curacao, she explained it’s hard to describe what essentially, is a feeling.
“I think the way Curacao makes me feel is my inspiration, the wamth of our people, the kindness of total strangers and the freedom to be who we are. I love our history, our culture, who we are and I just try to express that as creative as possible when I host."
Entering her second year hosting with the CTB, she executed three Canadian FAM trips and says there are visible results. The Canadian market is of great importance and the added airlift from Air Canada should only increase those numbers. She says there’s been an overall rise in families visiting, who combine fun for all activities such as beach hopping and visits to the sea aquarium during their stay.
With over 37 beaches on the island and 31 museums – that’s one for every 2 kilometers of the island’s total length of only 64 kilometers – there really is something for everyone.
“A visit to our city centre is a must, and some people may think that museums are boring, but in Curacao, museums are completely redefined. It’s more about the storytelling and a great way to meet locals.”
Sambo also stresses visiting the Round Market, as “we love, love, love our food here in Curacao, and the market has a wide array of options to try local cuisine.”
She says there are over 50 ethincities on the island and that visitors are exposed to the world on just a tiny little island.
But Curacao still amazes her.
“I don’t think I’ve seen anything better than that, even travelling around the world, you see a lot, but I have the feeling that Curacao is home.”
