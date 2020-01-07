Red Label Vacations Promotes Tanious and Lattavo
People TravelBrands January 07, 2020
Red Label Vacations Inc. (RLV) is proud to announce that executives Nathalie Tanious and Diane Lattavo have earned new titles. Nathalie is officially RLV’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Diane has now been promoted to Executive Vice President (EVP). As respected members of the travel community, the two leaders bring years of experience and expertise to their new roles.
“Nathalie and Diane have been incredible assets to our organization over the years,” says Frank DeMarinis, CEO, RLV. “Their wealth of knowledge and background made them the best possible candidates for these roles. Women in travel continue to make positive advancements for our industry and I’m privileged to work alongside such talented individuals. I look forward to the continued success throughout the organization with their leadership.”
As COO, Nathalie will oversee RLV’s business units and develop initiatives to create efficiencies within the organization. She will strategize and work closely with RLV’s CEO to support the growth and continued success of various product lines. Nathalie has extensive experience in the travel industry in various management roles, in addition to sales experience.
Diane brings over 25 years of experience and firsthand knowledge to her role as EVP. In this new position, Diane will oversee all air activities. This includes commercial initiatives, contracting and overall growth strategies with over 80 airline partners. In addition to the air department, Diane will continue managing national call centres, operation teams and creating processes to optimize success for RLV.
The two executives can be contacted at Nathalie.Tanious@travelbrands.com and Diane.Lattavo@travelbrands.com respectively.
