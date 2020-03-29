Recovery Coming But Not Right Away: A Facebook Chat With Duncan Bureau
People Jim Byers March 29, 2020
The travel industry will recover from COVID-19, says Canadian airline executive Duncan Bureau. But what we find on the other side will be a different world.
Bureau, SVP Global Sales and Distribution at Etihad Airways and a former high-ranking executive at two of Canadas leading airlines, took part in TravelPulse Canada’s first-ever 1-2-1 live Facebook event last Friday, chatting with Editor in Chief John Kirk.
“I think Etihad’s position of putting airplanes on the ground is the right decision, because we don’t want to be spreading the virus and carrying infected passengers and we don’t want to infect our employees, who are incredibly important to us. And, so, from that perspective, we think we’re doing the right thing.
“In terms of what the airline industry is going to look like when we come out of this? We’ve modeled a number of different scenarios about what happens and how the airline will come out of this and what we think the booking curves will look like and what we think the ramp-up will look like. Obviously, the industry is going to look very different, and travel patterns will be slow to come back. I don’t think anyone believes this is going to be over in a couple weeks because it’s not.”
Bureau said he’s in self-isolation at his home because a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested himself last Thursday but said he feels fine and fully expects his test results to be negative. He also joked that he’s built a golf course in his apartment to help him pass the time.
Asked how he’s enjoying Abu Dhabi and Etihad, Bureau said it’s been great.
Bureau said Etihad’s fleet has been parked for now, “and we continue to focus on doing what’s right for the country and what’s right for our employees and obviously all our shareholders and passengers. We’re working very hard on that.”
“The fact is we’re trying to be as flexible as we can, while at the same time we have fare rules in place. At Etihad, any refundable fare will get a refund. Today our position is for non-refundable fares that we’re offering a credit and that credit is available until the end of April in 2021. Obviously, these things evolve every single day and every carrier is dealing with this differently. Every carrier has a different cash position. Every country has different rules around how these programs are managed. But, look, the intent at the end of the day Etihad will do what’s right for the customer and we’re working extremely hard.
Bureau said Etihad is not in a force majeure situation, in which unforeseeable circumstances prevent someone from fulfilling a contract.
“We have been asked by regulatory authorities, and quite rightly, that we put our airplanes on the ground, and that is for the safety of everybody; our crews, our passengers, the country. We’re a transit carrier. We carry a lot of people from Abu Dhabi onto and into other countries. The fact of the matter is some countries have imposed no entry (policies) and have cancelled visas, and so it makes it extremely difficult to operate the airline. We are in a position where we’ve been put on the ground for a number of reasons.
“I don’t know that force majeure is really the issue. We have not taken that position. I think that many organizations can and I’m sure some will, but certainly any carrier or any company that is invoking force majeure in this situation would obviously have the protection of the courts. That’s not where we are. We have a very strong shareholder and our intention is that we are going to come out of this thing and we believe there’s an opportunity for us to have a stronger network as we come out, and we have an opportunity, and we will service all our customers.”
