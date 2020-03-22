Pamela Ewing Takes Over at Turks and Caicos Tourism
People March 22, 2020
At least she won't lack for interesting work.
The Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board on the weekend announced the appointment of Pamela Ewing as Director of Tourism, a job that will certainly have its challenges given the world we're now living in.
Minister of Tourism Hon. Ralph Higgs congratulated Ewing on her appointment,
“The Ministry of Tourism welcomes the appointment of Ms. Pamela Ewing as Director of Tourism and as Minister I am confident that she will continue to be an excellent brand ambassador for the destination," he said. "Her track record and standing throughout the industry and among our travel partners is exemplary and the TCI stands to benefit tremendously from her leadership in one of the most important sectors in our country. The entire country is pulling for you”.
“The Board of Directors is pleased to appoint Ms. Pamela Ewing as the new Director of Tourism after a thorough recruitment process and review of 15 applicants," said Chairman of the Tourist Board Adelphine Pitter. "Ms. Ewing brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having spent 15 years representing the destination in the U.S. market. We look forward to working with her to execute strategic plans to promote and position the Turks and Caicos Islands as the premier vacation destination in the Caribbean”.
“I am grateful for the privilege to be appointed Director of Tourism for my beautiful Turks and Caicos Islands," Ewing said. "I look forward to being able to continue the development of brand TCI to the next stage. We will continue working with our industry stakeholders and my team to improve our luxury, five-star brand, which you all know and love. I am excited for what is to come.
An accomplished professional with over 20 years of success across the travel, hospitality, and marketing industries, Ewing brings a thorough array of knowledge and experience to her role as Director of Tourism for the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board. Ewing’s career has been defined by a passion for tourism – her innate ability to leverage partnerships and identify marketing and sales strategies has resulted in monumental brand growth and transformation.
Ewing joined the Turks and Caicos Islands Tourist Board in 2004 as Regional Marketing Manager, and was instrumental in establishing an office in New York; creating a global brand presence for the Turks and Caicos Islands; and producing dynamic marketing campaigns, which amplified tangible aspects of the brand including “World’s Best Beach” and positioned the Islands as one of the most accessible destinations for short- and long-term stays. Ewing’s dedication and diligence have established the Turks and Caicos Islands as a top luxury destination for travellers worldwide. Previously, Ewing held positions at notable luxury resorts including the iconic Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego and held management roles at Grace Bay Club and Point Grace Resort & Spa. In addition, she owned and managed the sales and marketing company, ELP, which represented clients in Europe, including Italy and Greece.
Following her time at San Diego Mesa College, where she obtained an associate degree in Hospitality Management, Ewing attended Rutgers University and East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where she received her bachelor’s degree in General Management. She has also been admitted to the prestigious Georgetown University for her Masters in Internal Business and Policy.
Ewing hails from Turks and Caicos Islands and is mother to four sons, Benjamin, Ryan, Lyndon, and James. She assumes office on April 1, 2020.
For more information on Turks and Caicos, Caribbean
For more People News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS