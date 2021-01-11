Nick Roberti Takes Business Development Spot at The Travel Corporation
The Travel Corporation (TTC) is pleased to announce that Nick Roberti has officially been assigned the role of Director of Group Business Development in Canada.
Roberti will be responsible for the sales and promotions of Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold and Contiki as it relates to private, scheduled and custom groups across all provinces and territories. Private groups are trips exclusive to clients’ family, friends or ‘travel bubbles,’ scheduled groups are existing or classic group tours and custom groups are designed to perfectly suit clients’ specific needs and interests. As TTC continuously looks towards the future of travel in 2021, the demand for custom groups is a major trend from Canadian clients. To better serve the Canadian travel agent community, TTC partners and their clients, a shift in resources to build a bigger and better groups department was implemented alongside an enhanced and dedicated groups team.
Nick comes to TTC with several years of experience in guided touring and group travel expertise. In his first role in the travel industry, he was a Business Development Manager for a tour operator overseeing various regions throughout Canada and specializing in group accounts. Looking to move closer to Toronto, Nick then accepted a role with a tour brand in Canada and was later promoted as their National Sales Manager. Nick was also Head of Sales for North America with another tour operator.
“I am thrilled to be joining an industry-leading team at TTC and working with our partners across the country on strategic ways to develop group business, not only to recover from the pandemic, but to help their businesses thrive for years to come,” says Nick Roberti as the director of group business development in Canada.
“Nick comes to TTC with several successful years in the Canadian travel industry under his belt and I believe he will be a great fit for our company culture, adding tremendously to what we have already created,” says Jeff Element, president of The Travel Corporation Canada. “Almost every one of our sales and executive team members already have relationships with him and hold him in very high regard,” he adds.
Roberti can be reached at Nick.Roberti@TTC.com or 416-333-5376.
For more information on Trafalgar, Costsaver, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold and Contiki, please contact your local Business Development Manager or Strategic Account Manager or visit TTC.com.
