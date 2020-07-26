New Tourism Board Chair for Beautiful Anguilla
There's a new face in charge at the Anguilla Tourist Board.
The Anguilla Executive Council announced the appointment of Tourism Entrepreneur and Lifestyle Connoisseur, Kenroy Herbert, as the new Chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB). As Chairman, Herbert will lead the seven-member Board in overseeing global operations of the Anguilla Tourist Board across all source markets.
Chairman Herbert and the Board will be responsible for strategically managing Anguilla’s promotional, sales and marketing initiatives both on island and overseas, to expand tourism arrivals while optimizing the industry’s benefits for Anguilla’s residents.
As a distinguished businessman in hospitality and lifestyle, Chairman Herbert is intimately familiar with Anguilla’s tourism industry and potential. As President and Founder of Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel, an award-winning lifestyle management company, Chairman Herbert has been providing limitless, one-of-a-kind luxury experiences for high net-worth vacationers through a hand-picked team of dedicated and creative individuals.
Commenting on the appointment, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Haydn Hughes said, “With rich experience in hospitality, designing and delivering unique vacation and travel experiences, Chairman Herbert is the ideal person to take up the chairmanship of the ATB at this time. I am confident he will successfully guide the Board and the organization in positioning Anguilla as the leading destination not only in the Caribbean, but also in the world.”
Chairman Herbert expressed his appreciation on his new appointment, saying, “I am honoured to have been appointed to such a significant position within the Anguilla Tourist Board. I wish to extend my sincerest gratitude to the Minister of Tourism for his vote of confidence.
"My new chairmanship is an incredible opportunity to make a difference at a critical time in our tourism industry. I look forward to faithfully serving the people of Anguilla, growing Anguilla’s market share and the variety of immersive experiences for visitors gracing our shores.”
Chairman Herbert’s priorities in his new role include the appointment of a Director of Tourism, the improvement of arrival and departure experiences for all guests, a continuous increase in visitor arrivals from current and emerging markets, the development and improvement of the Anguilla/St. Maarten dock facilities, and the increase of tourism revenue through the exploration of new niche markets such as regional tourism and local experience tourism.
The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is being felt not only in Anguilla but throughout the entire tourism ecosystem. Reopening and rebuilding the destination will require a collaborative approach and is another primary focus for Chairman Herbert. “Particular emphasis will be placed on preparing a comprehensive tourism recovery plan to rebuild our destination with innovation and encourage investment, as we rethink the tourism sector,” he noted. “I am humbled to be a part of this extraordinary effort, together with our hard-working colleagues in the hospitality industry, and I look forward to taking this new challenge head-on. We have proven that what we have to offer, far surpasses our cerulean seas and pristine, white sand.”
A diverse group of representatives from Anguilla’s tourism industry have been appointed to the ATB Board of Directors, in keeping with the new government’s promise to embrace the perspectives of young tourism professionals who are transforming the industry. The newly appointed members of the ATB Board are as follows: Stacey Liburd, Sales and Marketing Consultant, Quintessence Hotel and Long Bay Villas; Danitza Delisa Mussington, First Female Boat Captain, Funtime Charters; Melisha Maccow Niles, Conference Services/Wedding Specialist, Four Seasons Resort; Luisana Mendez Retde, Student & Aspiring Hospitality Professional; Condon Proctor, Event Coordinator, Lagoon Tours; and Tiago Moraes Sarmento, General Manager, Belmond Cap Juluca.
Anguilla is uniquely positioned in the Caribbean to re-open, having been designated COVID-19 free by the World Health Organisation, and recently ranked for the fourth consecutive year in a row, No. 1 on the Travel + Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards list of the Top Islands in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas.
For information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.
