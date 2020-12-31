NCL Appoints Derek Lloyd VP Sales, North America
TravelPulse Canada has learned that Derek Lloyd, National Director of Sales, Canada for Norwegian Cruise Line, has been appointed VP Sales, North America. The position is based in Toronto, filling the void left since the organization's restructuring in May of 2020.
TravelPulse Canada reached out to Derek who is eager to start his new role.
“I’m honoured to be stepping into this role with Norwegian – I’m working with a great team of sales professionals. Obviously coming out of 2020, the upcoming year will certainly have challenges and we’re looking forward to taking them head on. We firmly believe that people don’t cancel vacations, they simply postpone them. With the positive news that we’re hearing about vaccines, once clients are able to travel again there’s going to be renewed interest in cruising as a vacation option!”
Lloyd started with Norwegian in 2006 as the director of business development for Canada and the Northeast U.S, and spent almost 10 years with Norwegian before moving on to serve as the global distribution director for Quark Expeditions. He then spent six months as the vice president of global sales for Vantage Deluxe World Travel and a year-and-a-half as Silversea Cruises' regional director of sales for Canada before returning to NCL.
His new role becomes effective January 1, 2021.
