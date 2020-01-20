Nancy Drolet Joins Jesson & Co as Sr. Director, Travel Trade
People Marsha Mowers January 20, 2020
Jesson & Co. Communications is proud to announce and welcome Nancy Drolet as the new Sr. Director, Travel Trade. Nancy will be responsible for all trade activities for destination clients including education, attendance at trade events as well as other general administrative responsibilities.
Nancy joins Jesson most recently from the Caribbean Tourism Organization, the Caribbean’s regional development and promotional organization where she worked closely with 24 member countries. The CTO announced last fall that they would close their North American offices along with their office in London, England.
Jesson President, Barbara Jesson said, “We are just thrilled Nancy made the decision to join our team. She is a wonderful asset and complement to our travel and tourism practice. She was in high demand after her stint at CTO and we are honoured she chose Jesson.”
Jesson travel clients include Anguilla, Los Cabos, Cuba and others. Nancy will act as trade advisor on all key travel accounts. Nancy will also continue to organize joint Caribbean events for those participating Caribbean countries to ensure the Caribbean remains top of mind for the trade in Canada.
“I am excited to join Jesson & Co. Having worked with the team at Jesson through their efforts for clients such as Anguilla and Cuba, I can hit the ground running. I am fortunate to be able to continue enjoying the Caribbean while also adding other wonderful destinations as well as travel and hospitality clients around the world”.
For more People News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS