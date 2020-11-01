Last updated: 09:41 AM ET, Sun November 01 2020

My Favourite Places: Destination Toronto's Andrew Weir

People November 01, 2020

Andrew Weir, Destination Toronto
Andrew Weir, Destination Toronto.

Here's another installment of our "Favourite Places" feature, where we ask folks to name their fave world city, fave beach, fave nature spot, fave place in Canada other than home and a fave local spot in their neighbourhood at home. Today we feature Andrew Weir, Executive Vice President at Destination Toronto (formerly Tourism Toronto).

Favourite world city

Madrid. The ideal combination of urban sophistication, architecture, food, late-night dining, all capped off with chocolate and churros from San Gines.

Favourite beach

Manhattan Beach in L.A. for its pier into the wide open Pacific and fish tacos just above on Highland Avenue.

Favourite nature spot

I wouldn’t have thought one could have a favourite tree, but I do. The giant rubber tree known as El Gran Gomero, in the Recoleta district of Buenos Aires, is extraordinary.

Favourite place in Canada other than home

Driving through the Atlantic provinces, from city to town to coastal cliffs, with fresh lobster and some live fiddle music.

Favourite local spot

On the colourful and richly diverse part of Wilson Avenue west of Dufferin Street in North Toronto, Emma at Cocoon Coffee serves a perfect cup with whatever she baked fresh that hour.

