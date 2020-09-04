Lorraine Simpson to Unveil New TV Show at Travel and Leisure Show
People September 04, 2020
Those attending Canada’s first-ever national virtual travel exhibition on September 10th and 12th are in for a special treat.
Lorraine Simpson, Cityline TV Travel Expert and Travel Personality, will unveil her new TV show, “What’s on Your Post-Pandemic Bucket List,” at the 2020 Travel And Leisure Show.
Her first episode features an exclusive interview with Bill Bensley, an award-wining and world-renowned hotel designer, known for his eye-catching architecture.
Affectionately known as the “Willy Wonka of Design,” Bensley is a highly qualified jack of all trades - gardener, fisherman, architect, interior designer, lover of all things natural, and most of all, a wide-ranging explorer of as many corners of the earth as he can.
He has designed some of the world’s best hotels, including The Capella Ubud, The Intercontinental in Danang, and The Tented Camp by Four Seasons in Chiang Rai.
Simpson’s show will reveal Bensley’s take on the future of travel,
and what’s on his post-pandemic bucket list for travel: his answer- Mongolia, of course, where he enjoys the people, history, culture, scenery, and most all fly fishing.
The interview with Bensley also has its comical parts. A case in point is when Simpson tells him that the Shinta Mani Wild is on her post-pandemic bucket list. This property, which he owns, requires everyone to zipline to the check-in desk. When Simpson says a hard “no” on this, Bensley humorously tell her that he will “push her off,” so that she does it.
But wait, Simpson’s show also includes more interviews with leading travel and hospitality specialists in Cambodia, Bhutan, Kenya, and Great Britain, and what these countries have to offer. If they are not on your post-pandemic bucket list yet, they just might be after you watch the first episode!
“Wow – that’s all I have to say. Launching my first TV project at the Travel And Leisure Show is a great feeling, and I look forward to showing everyone more episodes where I virtually travel the world and ask people what’s on their post-pandemic bucket list.”
She adds, “The travel industry has been shaken to the core with the COVID-19 pandemic, and has certainly clipped our wings, but my goal is to help give the travel and hospitality industry a reboot and inspire travelers to keep dreaming of their next travel adventure.”
